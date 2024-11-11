Lil Wayne Joins "NFL GameDay Morning" Show As Weekly Guest

Weezy got a new job with the NFL.

Lil Wayne isn't this season’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, but the NFL announced he would be the weekly guest on the NFL GameDay Morning show. A known football fanatic, Weezy’s new job will team him with popular football correspondents to discuss weekly matchups and more. The GameDay crew includes Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner, Steve Mariucci, Gerald McCoy, Ian Rapoport, Cynthia Frelund, Colleen Wolfe, Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero, Daniel Jeremiah and Kyle Brandt, along with various NFL Network reporters, including Judy Battista, Bridget Condon, Stacey Dales, Omar Ruiz, Jane Slater, Sara Walsh, Cameron Wolfe and Steve Wyche.

Lil Wayne joins the NFL's new international expansion, which promoted the rap star during an international game in Germany. Wayne’s connection with the NFL began in 2009 via ESPN Magazine. In 2016, his hit song “No Mercy” became the official theme for the sports talk show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed. Weezy often appeared on the show to discuss his favorite teams, the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Lakers. During a guest appearance, he caused controversy with an "All Lives Matter" comment.

Lil Wayne responded to snubb. After the announcement, Wayne took to social media to express his disappointment and thank his fans for their unwavering support and outcry. In the Instagram video, he said: "That hurt."Hurt a lot. You know what I'm talking about? It hurt a whole lot. And for just automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody had told me that was my position.”