Snoop Dogg Defends JAY-Z For Picking Kendrick Lamar As The Super Bowl Headliner

"What we need to think about is that before JAY-Z got control of the Super Bowl wasn't no n**gas performing. So let's go back to the essence of the beginning of bridge," Snoop said. "He's creating a wave of artists to have an opportunity to perform. If you are a good artist and you are a great artist, your time will come. I was never crying about it or mad about it when Dr. Dre called me and asked me to get his back. I was there for him, but I didn't feel like I was supposed to be there, I was in demand to be there. This is a big event. People looking at everything when they picked the person to perform, you should just be honored that hip-hop is being able to be seen on that platform for all of us and not hate on the next."