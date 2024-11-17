Snoop Dogg Defends JAY-Z For Picking Kendrick Lamar As The Super Bowl Headliner

Snoop Dogg has come to the defense of JAY-Z and his selection of Kendrick Lamar as the headliner for the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. Discussing the upcoming event during a live episode of Drink Champs at ComplexCon 2024, Snoop explained that JAY is giving a platform to hip-hop artists that they never had access to before.
"What we need to think about is that before JAY-Z got control of the Super Bowl wasn't no n**gas performing. So let's go back to the essence of the beginning of bridge," Snoop said. "He's creating a wave of artists to have an opportunity to perform. If you are a good artist and you are a great artist, your time will come. I was never crying about it or mad about it when Dr. Dre called me and asked me to get his back. I was there for him, but I didn't feel like I was supposed to be there, I was in demand to be there. This is a big event. People looking at everything when they picked the person to perform, you should just be honored that hip-hop is being able to be seen on that platform for all of us and not hate on the next."
Snoop Dogg Performs At The Super Bowl Halftime Show
Snoop's defense of JAY-Z comes after Lil Wayne and many of his supporters voiced their disappointment that he wasn't given the opportunity. Wayne has complained about the NFL's selection of Kendrick Lamar on several occasions in recent months. Performing at his Lil Weezyana Fest, earlier this month, Wayne described headling the event as something that was "ripped away" from him.
Snoop Dogg Reflects On The Super Bowl Halftime Show
Despite losing out on the Halftime Show, Wayne has signed on as a weekly guest on NFL GameDay Morning. Check out Snoop's full thoughts on the Super Bowl Halftime Show below.
