Redman Spazzes Over Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre's "Tha Shiznit" Beat On Latest Freestyle

Redman is definitely an "instrumental killa," which he deservedly labels himself on his "SHIZNIT" freestyle. If that title rings a bell, it's because he's looking to make Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre's "Tha Shiznit" his own. Honestly, he comes really close thanks to his unmistakable delivery and personality on the mic. He may be looking to "jaque" the track at this time, as Snoop and Dre are preparing to drop their first collab tape since Doggystyle with Missionary. That will arrive on December 13. But this piece is about Redman, so let's get back to it. This "SHIZNIT" release is part of a long-running YouTube series known as "[J@q Boi Be@tz Freestyle]." He selects all sorts of beats to body from Drake to G-Eazy, or he'll even tackle a ringtone.
All of these off-the-dome releases just further cement how creative and forward-thinking Redman always has been. While he isn't really dropping new albums or singles that much anymore, the freestyles definitely do the trick. However, the last time we got an LP from the Funk Doctor was in 2015 with Mudface. Fans are praising this freestyle all over social media, especially on Instagram. "Spit that s*** Redman!", comedian and actor Anthony Anderson writes back. Big Boy adds, "A-1 since Day 1." Layzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony also got in the comments section, "💯🐐💯🐐💯" On "SHIZNIT," Redman reminds everyone how he's still got it, never sold his soul, and isn't going away anytime soon. In fact, you could say everyone else is "microwave," getting "hot but cold later," and that he's that "grandma cooked food." Check out the bars from one of the GOATs with the link below.