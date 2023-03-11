Redman
- MusicRedman's "Whut? Thee Album" Turns 31Redman has conquered multiple creative career paths, but his debut album, “Whut? Thee Album,” is proof of his superiority as an MC.By Demi Phillips
- SongsRedman Slides On Drake Beat With "Sunday A Lil Slow" FreestyleRedman is one of the G.O.A.Ts for a reason. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicRedman Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rap Legend Worth?The saga of Redman, highlighting his ascent from modest beginnings to becoming a Hip Hop heavyweight.By Jake Skudder
- Hip-Hop HistoryTupac's Alleged Killer Appeared In Redman Video & Released An AlbumOrlando Anderson, the man accused of killing Tupac, recorded a full album and even appeared in the music video for Mel-Low's "Blaze It Up" ft. Redman. By Aron A.
- MixtapesRoyce Da 5'9" Drops Off His New Project "The Heaven Experience EP"Royce da 5'9" taps Redman and more for his new project, "The Heaven Experience EP." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureRedman Pays Homage To De La SoulDe La Soul recently celebrated their music arriving on streaming services.By Gabrielle Rockson