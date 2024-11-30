Redman Previews His Long-Teased Album With Money Anthem "Dont Wanna C Me Rich

One of hip hop's most charismatic MCs and greatest pure spitters of all time has returned. New Jersey native Redman, aka Funk Doc, is here with "Dont Wanna C Me Rich." It's another official release from his long-awaited (understatement) sequel album, Muddy Waters Too. The original 1996 tape is one of his classic efforts, so him even deciding to follow-up on it is exciting news in and of itself. However, it remains in limbo, as Redman has been teasing it since 2015, according to Genius. Since then, he's put out several potential singles, especially in the last three years.
"80 BARZ," an exercise in stunning double entendres and wordplay is one. Additionally, 2022's "Jane" and "So Cool" are also candidates, especially given all of their production styles and similar cover arts. For now, though, the one we can safely say will make the cut is "Dont Wanna C Me Rich," thanks to this recent IG post from Redman. "NEW MUSIC ALERT... "Dont wanna C me Rich..." From the Muddy Waters 2 Album." Genius also says this is expected to drop in 2024 and with the 28th anniversary of Muddy Waters coming up (December 10), maybe Redman will celebrate by dropping the sequel? That's our hope because this track and the others we mentioned are stellar. Check out "Dont Wanna C Me Rich" below.
"Dont Wanna See C Me Rich" - Redman
Quotable Lyrics:
Work smarter, not harder, that's the goal
With a poker face so my bank account never folds (Real talk)
Generational, you want it in the wealth
Save your money more, less Gucci on the belt (That's right)
Swim high, motivate for Michael Phelps
Only what could f*** it up, n****, is (N****, is)