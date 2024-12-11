Redman Reps His Hometown On "Jersey"

"Muddy Waters Too" can't get here fast enough.

The timetable for its release remains a mystery. However, over the course of 2024, he's been quite active. Most of his drops have been YouTube freestyles , but these at least suggest he's back in album mode. Also hinting at a sooner-than-later release for Muddy Waters Too is the previous single, "Dont Wanna C Me Rich." That hit streaming platforms back on November 26, and it was one of our favorite cuts from that month. It's a very enjoyable listen, as he raps over a groovy boom bap instrumental about getting money and making plenty others jealous of his success. He's equally as expressive and in top-tier form there, and we highly recommend it if you haven't check out Redman lately. For now, though we will just have to patiently wait, even though we have been doing so for years and years at this point.

Newark, New Jersey native Redman is back with a loose and lively new single, "Jersey." It's a perfect representation of the longtime of MC, as he always has been one of hip-hop's most entertaining characters. It's arguably his best attribute, outside of his obvious writing talent. On the track, Funk Doc is confident and comedic, as he raps about his success, his love for weed, and talking down to his competition. While this is going on, there's a unique and colorful beat with tons of bounce that feels almost club ready. It's a pretty celebratory vibe, and we can see this being a closer of sorts for his next project. That would be Muddy Waters Too, the long-awaited sequel to his 1996 classic.

