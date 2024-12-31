Eminem Praises Redman, His Favorite Rapper, New Album "Muddy Waters Too"

Eminem GOATs Redman's new album.

Eminem has once again paid tribute to one of his biggest influences, Redman, celebrating the release of the latter's highly anticipated album, Muddy Waters Too. Known for honoring the trailblazers who shaped Hip Hop, the Detroit icon took to social media over the weekend to applaud the long-awaited follow-up to Redman’s seminal 1996 album, Muddy Waters. “One of my all-time favorite rappers [goat emojis] … man I been waiting for this @therealredman #muddywaters,” Eminem wrote on X (formerly Twitter), sharing his excitement with millions of followers. Redman acknowledged the praise by reposting Eminem's message, further cementing the mutual respect between the two artists.

Released on December 24, Muddy Waters Too spans an impressive 32 tracks and features a roster of legendary collaborators. Longtime partner Method Man joins the project, along with Snoop Dogg, KRS-One, Faith Evans, Sheek Louch, and Kid Capri. The album also includes an all-New Jersey posse cut, uniting icons like Queen Latifah, Shaquille O’Neal, Naughty By Nature, Rah Digga, Lords of the Underground, and Artifacts in a testament to the state’s rich Hip Hop legacy.

Eminem Loves Redman's New LP Muddy Waters Too

Eminem’s admiration for Redman is well-documented. On his 2002 hit “’Till I Collapse,” he famously ranked Redman at the top of his list of favorite MCs, rapping: “It goes: Reggie, JAY-Z, 2Pac and Biggie / André from OutKast, Jada, Kurupt, Nas, and then me.” This reverence has been a recurring theme in Eminem’s career. Just last year, he was spotted wearing a T-shirt referencing those iconic lyrics, a design created by Redman in collaboration with the NYC skateboarding store Richmond Hood. Redman shared the moment on Instagram, writing: “My Young Bro @eminem stay repping… If it ain’t got the Yellow Tag it’s a FAKE!! Fuck with the ORIGINALS.”