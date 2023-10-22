Redman Details How Eminem’s Writing Style Compares To His Own

Redman reflected on his writing process during an interview with HipHopDX on the red carpet of the City Of Hope event in Los Angeles, earlier this week. In doing so, the legendary rapper compared his style to that of Eminem.

“When I’m sitting down, actually orchestrating a rhyme, I really go into different dimensions of rhyming and word patterns and shit. It’s real intricate," Redman began. "Another person who is like that is Eminem. I seen some of his writing patterns and I’m like, ‘Okay,’ ’cause we talked about it one time and it’s very intricate how we get our wordplay.”

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 29: Rapper Redman fills in as co-host of 'Sway in the Morning' on Eminem's. Shade 45 at the SiriusXM Studios on September 29, 2016, in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Eminem famously regarded Redman as one of his picks for the greatest rappers of all time. On his song, “’Till I Collapse,” from 2002, Em rapped: "I got a list, here’s the order of my list that it’s in/ It goes: Reggie, JAY-Z, 2Pac and Biggie/ André from OutKast, Jada, Kurupt, Nas, and then me/ But in this industry I’m the cause of a lot of envy/ So when I’m not put on this list, the shit does not offend me." Back in July, Redman teamed up with Richmond Hood to sell shirts featuring the lyrics and even got Eminem to pose in one. Sharing a picture of the rapper on Instagram, Redman wrote: “My Young Bro @eminem stay Repping and got his IT GOES REGGIE TEE ! ONLY at www.Richmondhood.com. @richmondhoodco. If it ain’t got the Yellow Tag it’s a FAKE !! Fuck with the ORIGINALS.”

Redman Discusses His Writing Process

Redman also described Eminem as one of his "favorite artists" during a conversation with the rapper on Shade45 in 2015. Check out Redman's latest comments from the City Of Hope event above.

