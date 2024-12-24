Redman Finally Delivers "Muddy Waters Too" With Star-Studded Cast

An early holiday treat from Redman.

After about 27 years, we would have thought that Redman would have just let Muddy Waters Too fall to the wayside. But no, the iconic expressive New Jersey MC has delivered and in gargantuan fashion. The sequel to his 1996 classic, Muddy Waters, is a whopping 32 tracks and is just over an hour and 20 minutes. Redman didn't skimp on features either, with Method Man, KRS-One, Queen Latifah, and Snoop Dogg being the headlining stars.

Shaquille O'Neal, Rah Digga, Naughty By Nature, and Sheek Louch are also on the roster. If this release comes as a surprise, Redman actually announced it last week on Instagram. He did so with a teaser trailer showing some behind the scenes of the album's artwork photoshoot. There's a lot of music to digest, but our early impressions are strong thanks to the vibrant production courtesy of OGs like Erick Sermon, Mike & Keys, in addition to Redman. Furthermore, the performances are lively, loose, slick, and remind of us of his music from the past. Check it out with the links below.

Muddy Waters Too - Redman

Muddy Waters Too Tracklist:

  1. MW2 Welcome
  2. Da F*** Goin On
  3. Whuts Not with Oran Juice Jones Ii
  4. Jersey
  5. Fat Shirley (Skit)
  6. Lalala with Method Man
  7. Dont You Miss
  8. Ignant
  9. Uncle Quilly
  10. Aye
  11. Hoodstar with Faith Evans, Kid Capri
  12. Dont Wanna C Me Rich
  13. Im On Dat Bulls***
  14. Da Trunk (Skit)
  15. Pop Da Trunk
  16. Gheddo Motivation with Oran Juice Jones Ii
  17. Dynomite with Sheek Louch
  18. Wave
  19. My Weed's Been Taken (Skit)
  20. Kush with Snoop Dogg
  21. Booyaka Shot
  22. Goofy with Ke Turner
  23. Obama Stick Up with Affion Crockett
  24. 1 O'Clock
  25. Lite It Up with Naughty By Nature, Nikki D, Queen Latifah, Rah Digga, Shaquille O'Neal, Lords Of The Underground, Lady Luck, Artifacts, Heather B, Channel Live
  26. Wudeyatauknbout
  27. Why U Mad with Mr. Cream, Runt Dawg
  28. Soopaman Luva 7 (Skit)
  29. Soopaman Luva 7 with Melanie Rutherford
  30. Soopman Luva 7 Continue
  31. Looka Here with KRS-One
  32. Smoke Wit Me

