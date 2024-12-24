Redman Finally Delivers "Muddy Waters Too" With Star-Studded Cast

An early holiday treat from Redman.

Shaquille O'Neal, Rah Digga, Naughty By Nature, and Sheek Louch are also on the roster. If this release comes as a surprise, Redman actually announced it last week on Instagram. He did so with a teaser trailer showing some behind the scenes of the album's artwork photoshoot. There's a lot of music to digest, but our early impressions are strong thanks to the vibrant production courtesy of OGs like Erick Sermon , Mike & Keys, in addition to Redman. Furthermore, the performances are lively, loose, slick, and remind of us of his music from the past. Check it out with the links below.

After about 27 years, we would have thought that Redman would have just let Muddy Waters Too fall to the wayside. But no, the iconic expressive New Jersey MC has delivered and in gargantuan fashion. The sequel to his 1996 classic, Muddy Waters, is a whopping 32 tracks and is just over an hour and 20 minutes. Redman didn't skimp on features either, with Method Man , KRS-One , Queen Latifah, and Snoop Dogg being the headlining stars.

