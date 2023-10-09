Redman Slides On Drake Beat With “Sunday A Lil Slow” Freestyle

There are plenty of icons in rap music as all hip-hop heads know. However, it is hard for many fans to pinpoint one specific G.O.A.T. of the genre. You will hear a majority of people say Tupac, Jay-Z, Notorious B.I.G., Nas, and Eminem. But, there are some more sleeper candidates that could take that top spot. One of those who needs to be heard more often in these discussions is Redman. Of course, he has gotten his flowers over the years, along with his running mate Method Man.

It just feels like most people refer to him as the cream of the crop. He has plenty of great tracks under his belt. From "Da Rockwilder," "Tonight's Da Night," and more, Redman has the catalog to back up his case. On top of that, he has one of the most energetic and commanding voices on the mic.

Listen To "Sunday A Lil Slow" From Redman

Just recently, the rapper put out a little one minute and change freestyle onto his YouTube page. In the link above, he chooses to spit over one of Drake's best songs as of late, "Chicago Freestyle." The somber and dark production actually meshes well with Redman's booming voice. He creates a head-nodding banger right off the dome.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new freestyle from Redman, "Sunday A Lil Slow?" Is this one of the best freestyle raps you have heard this year? Is Redman up for the greatest rapper of all time discussion?

Quotable Lyrics:

All types of raps in my phone

Studio Ima kill the booth

Big trees call me Groot

Prada or Armani on the suit

Fast cars keep me on the job

How can I cook another meal

