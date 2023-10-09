Drake Praised Joe Budden In Resurfaced Footage: Watch

Drake got hit with the “This You” of the century.

Drake engaged in a bitter feud with Joe Budden over the weekend. Overall, this all stems from Joe's initial reactions to For All The Dogs. Budden felt like the album was weak and that it showcased an unwillingness for Drizzy to grow. Instead, Budden felt like the whole album was made for the kids, which doesn't make sense considering his age.

“[Drake is] rapping for the children,” Budden said. “I had to look up how old this n***a was when I finished listening to the album … You gonna be 37 years old. Get the fuck away from some of these younger n****s, and stop fucking these 25-year-olds. … Why are you still fucking the 25-year-olds? You’re a 37-year-old billionaire.” Drake did not find this criticism particularly amusing, and he launched a scathing attack as a result. He isn't letting his foot off the gas, however, some feel like the hate is misguided. This is especially true as footage has surfaced of Drizzy praising Joe Budden at a show back in 2009.

Drake x Joe Budden

“I’m happy, I’m honored — I’m honored to be around you, man,” Drake said to Budden. “So, I can’t be honest on your network, here? I can’t be honest to your fans and say I’m honored to be around you?” If you are aware of the lore, you know that Drake was heavily influenced by Joe Budden. Budden was a pioneer when it came to being vulnerable in hip-hop and the megastar took note. This old footage just speaks to Joe's influence and how Drake was probably deeply hurt by Budden's review. Needless to say, it is easy to see how that IG onslaught came about.

Furthermore, a lot of fans are using this footage as a "this you" of sorts. With Drake calling Joe Budden a "bum," to put it mildly, fans are seeing some hypocrisy here. In the internet's eyes, it is a sign of weakness as well as a sign that Budden's critiques hit too close to home. Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

