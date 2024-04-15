DJ Akademiks Talks To Joe Budden To Figure Out His Issue With Drake

DJ Akademiks sat down with Joe Budden on his eponymous podcast, Monday, to get to the bottom of his issues with Drake. The two reflected on Budden’s back and forth with the Toronto rapper following the release of For All The Dogs, last year. At the time, Budden accused Drake of “rapping for the kids” with the project.

After explaining that his own criticism of the project came from the place of an “entitled fan,” Akademiks explained: “I think your criticism was a little bit different. I remember asking him, because me and him had a conversation. I was like, ‘I’ve supported your music, reviewed it, and whatever for over a decade now. You kinda seem sensitive for the very first time about criticism.' And he was like, ‘Nah, Joe’s criticism wasn’t just regular criticism. This n***a, he knows me.’” In response, Budden labeled that unfair and explained that he doesn’t actually know him like that.

As for the comments that set Drake off, Budden argued at the time: “He rappin’ for the children. Yo dog, I had to look up how old this n***a was when I finished listening to the album. You are 36. Your birthday is in 20 days. I Googled that, too. You’re going to be 37 years old. Get the f*ck away from some of these younger n****s. And stop f*cking these 25-year-olds. I want to hear adult Drake rapping for adult people. … He’s rapping for the kids, the streams, the accolades. He ain’t trying to rap for me. I accept that.”

The full conversation between Akademiks and Budden is still only available on Patreon. Check out a clip of the interview above. Be on the lookout for further updates on DJ Akademiks and Joe Budden as well as the Drake drama on HotNewHipHop.

