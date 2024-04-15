Drake Confirms To DJ Akademiks That The "Hi Whitney" Diss Was A.I.

DJ Akademiks says that Drake messaged him on Sunday night to confirm that the "Hi Whitney" diss track he played on stream was A.I. and not official. The fan-made song makes numerous references to Kendrick Lamar’s wife, Whitney Alford. It's a separate song from the first leaked track from the Toronto rapper, "Push Ups," on which he targets Lamar, The Weeknd, Rick Ross, Metro Boomin, and more. Despite being fake, Akademiks is still a fan of the energy on the track.

"He did hit me," Akademiks revealed. "I guess when I was playing that 'Hi Whitney' sh*t, he said that's A.I. He said 100% A.I. So, I'm gonna take his word, but I ain't gonna lie to you. That sh*t is slick... That's really the Drake bag I want him to get into. It's not necessarily that track. That's the bag I want him to get into. The slick talk but direct talk over some smooth beat."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Drake performs on day 1 of the New Look Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 3, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The drama began when Kendrick Lamar dissed both Drake and J. Cole with his verse on Metro Boomin and Future's "Like That," last month. The attack sparked a seemingly all-out blitz on Drake with The Weeknd, ASAP Rocky, and more shading him in new songs. He finally fired back with the leaked track, "Push Ups," last week. While Lamar has yet to respond, Rick Ross had a diss track ready to go within hours. On his song, he accused Drake of getting a nose job and referred to him as a "white boy." He called Ross "angry" and "racist" in response.

DJ Akademiks Shares News From Drake

