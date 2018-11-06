complexcon
- MusicJim Jones Gives Drake His Flowers While Choosing The "Best Album Of The Year"Jones has a lot of love for "For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition."By Ben Mock
- MusicLil Yachty Blesses Fans With Two Unreleases Song SnippetsYachty showed off the tracks at ComplexConBy Alexander Cole
- MusicOffset Faces Legal Troubles Following Alleged Security Guard Assault At ComplexConOffset denies any wrongdoing.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureKanye West Causes Mayhem At ComplexCon, Crowd Goes WildIt was utter chaos over the weekend when Ye made a surprise appearance.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureOffset Denies Claims He Was Involved In Fight At ComplexConHe clarified that he stepped in to stop the altercation, not be a part of it, adding that he's "in a positive space."By Erika Marie
- MusicRihanna Was Loving A$AP Rocky's "Live.Love.A$AP" Set At ComplexConRihanna showed out for A$AP Rocky.By Taylor McCloud
- AnticsOffset & His Team Involved In Fist Fight At ComplexCon: WatchOffset's crew got into a scuffle at ComplexCon this weekend.By Alex Zidel
- SportsAllen Iverson On Travis Scott Dressing As Him For Halloween "It Was Dope"Iverson showed up to Complexcon to represent Reebok.By Cole Blake
- MusicSchoolboy Q Cites New Baby As Reason For A "Small" "CrasH Talk" TourA father first. By Noah C
- BeefSlim 400 Is Quitting Rap If Hip Hop Embraces Snitches Fresh Out Of JailHis beef with Tekashi 6ix9ine isn't exactly a secret.By Erika Marie
- SneakersConverse Unveils Chinatown Market Collab & Other Exclusive ColorwaysConverse has some wild collabs in store for ComplexCon this weekend.By Kyle Rooney
- MusicA Boogie Wit Da Hoodie On Tekashi 6ix9ine Rivalry & Cardi B As "Queen Of NY"No hesitation detected.By Zaynab
- Music6ix9ine's Nemesis Slim 400 Calls For Jail-Free Card: "Keep Your Ass On These Streets"Slim 400 doesn't want Tekashi 6ix9ine locked away for good.By Devin Ch
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine's Manager Treyway Stunts On Rivals: Bank Accounts & MuscleHis clip comes after 69's altercation with Slim 400.By Zaynab
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Calls Slim 400 A "Dirty A** Blood" After ComplexCon IncidentTekashi isn't pleased after Slim 400 stopped his entrance. By Karlton Jahmal