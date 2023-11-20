Lil Yachty Blesses Fans With Two Unreleases Song Snippets

Lil Yachty has been having one of the best years in hip-hop right now. Overall, he got a lot of praise for his album Let's Start Here. Furthermore, he found himself at the center of Drake's inner circle. For All The Dogs is an album that reportedly had a lot of Yachty influence. Moreover, Yachty has dropped a ton of great rap tracks which has helped showcase his versatility. At this point, fans are looking forward to what the artist might do next. This is especially true as a new album should be on the way.

One of the best ways to tease your music these days is through snippets. Snippets can sometimes make their way to social media through leaks. However, they can also materialize in more organic ways. For instance, artists will post these snippets on social media all of the time. Yachty has done this before, although his two most recent snippets actually came at ComplexCon. In the video down below, you can watch him play the two aforementioned snippets for some fans. As you can imagine, the fans were very excited.

Lil Yachty Shows Off More

Yachty seems to have the pulse of what the fans want these days. Sure, there are those who still don't care for his music. Additionally, there are some who hate his comments about hip-hop and artistry. However, if one thing is for certain right now, it is that he is doing his thing and doing it well. After being roasted by critics and fans back in 2016, he has evolved into a tastemaker of sorts. He is evolving before our eyes and it has been fun to witness.

Let us know what you think of these snippets, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

