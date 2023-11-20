Lil Yachty Blesses Fans With Two Unreleases Song Snippets

Yachty showed off the tracks at ComplexCon

BYAlexander Cole
Lil Yachty Blesses Fans With Two Unreleases Song Snippets

Lil Yachty has been having one of the best years in hip-hop right now. Overall, he got a lot of praise for his album Let's Start Here. Furthermore, he found himself at the center of Drake's inner circle. For All The Dogs is an album that reportedly had a lot of Yachty influence. Moreover, Yachty has dropped a ton of great rap tracks which has helped showcase his versatility. At this point, fans are looking forward to what the artist might do next. This is especially true as a new album should be on the way.

One of the best ways to tease your music these days is through snippets. Snippets can sometimes make their way to social media through leaks. However, they can also materialize in more organic ways. For instance, artists will post these snippets on social media all of the time. Yachty has done this before, although his two most recent snippets actually came at ComplexCon. In the video down below, you can watch him play the two aforementioned snippets for some fans. As you can imagine, the fans were very excited.

Read More: Lil Yachty And Viral Self Defense Guy Share New Pics

Lil Yachty Shows Off More

Yachty seems to have the pulse of what the fans want these days. Sure, there are those who still don't care for his music. Additionally, there are some who hate his comments about hip-hop and artistry. However, if one thing is for certain right now, it is that he is doing his thing and doing it well. After being roasted by critics and fans back in 2016, he has evolved into a tastemaker of sorts. He is evolving before our eyes and it has been fun to witness.

Let us know what you think of these snippets, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: Lil Yachty Claims Hip Hop’s In A “Terrible Place,” Thinks Artists Play It Too Safe

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.