Lil Yachty And Viral Self Defense Guy Share New Pics

Lil Yachty is one of the funniest voices in all of hip-hop. He's gone viral for dozens of hilarious reasons in the years since first breaking out in the rap world. Whether that is for his viral campaign to bring back Dunkaroos or his surprisingly big meme hit "Poland" there are often funny reasons for Yachty trending online. Now, he's once again linking up with a viral meme legend, though this time fans think he's a bit late to the party.

Lil Yachty shared a new picture with the self-defense guy and fans had mixed reactions. "self defense guy still in business???," and "Didnt we leave bro in the past?" two of the top comments on the post read. Others pointed out to yachty that he probably shouldn't put his trust and safety in the hands of the self-defense guy. "Yachty them self defense techniques do not work 😭😭" another one of the top comments reads. Check out the post and various fan reactions to it below.

Lil Yachty Working On His Self Defence

Many of Lil Yachty's funniest moments come through his friendship with Drake. Given how serious Drake can often take himself, the contrast with Lil Yachty makes for very funny moments. Those included when Yachty threatened to release a video of Drake "eating a glizzy" for his birthday, or when he clowns on Drake for his funny fashion choices.

But their comedic personal relationship could turn into artistic collaboration. Drake is taking a break from music following For All The Dogs, but he will be back eventually. When Yachty is asked about a potential collab album between the two, he doesn't shut the possibility down. Even if they did decide to make a collab project it's probably a few years out at the very least. What do you think of Lil Yachty sharing new photos with the self-defense guy? Let us know in the comment section below.

