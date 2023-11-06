Lil Yachty Gets Excited For Gas Station Hot Dog In New Clip: Watch

Lil Yachty expressed his excitement to purchase a gas station hot dog in a new clip circulating on social media over the weekend. "I'll tell you how to know the dog is fresh," Yachty begins in the video. "Little pink on the ends and it's wet, that's how you know the dog is fresh. Put that dog between them buns. Or, you go like me. I go bunless." When OutGenerationMusic shared the clip on Instagram, fans shared plenty of laughs in response.

One user commented: "Hot dogs from 7/11 be having my stomach on go mode [crying emoji] I gotta be home if im eating that." Another defended Yachty: "Quiktrip does have good food though. It ain’t that regular gas station food."

Lil Yachty Performs In New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 11: Lil Yachty performs during The Field Trip Tour at The Fillmore New Orleans on October 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

The fun video comes as Yachty has been making headlines for an interview he recently conducted with J. Cole on his podcast, A Safe Place. At one point, the two discussed the backlash to Drake's new album, For All The Dogs. “Joe Budden, with ‘First Person Shooter,’ he aggressively came at the track with a — it felt like there was already a personal vendetta towards Drake, which made it a thing to where it was like, ‘Oh, Drake got washed. Oh, Drake may not be that guy. Oh, it’s clear who the better contender is,’” Yachty said during the episode. “Personally, I think what [Drake’s] verse contributed to that song made it the song that it is. It gave it the energy, it made it a club record, it made it a festival record.” Cole suggested that Drake was focused on making the best song possible rather than competing with him on the track.

Lil Yachty Orders A Gas Station Hot Dog

Yachty is currently performing on The Field Trip tour in support of his latest album, Let’s Start Here. Be on the lookout for further updates on Yachty on HotNewHipHop.

