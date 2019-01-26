gas station
- MusicLil Yachty Gets Excited For Gas Station Hot Dog In New Clip: WatchLil Yachty had fun ordering a hot dog from gas station in a new video circulating on social media.By Cole Blake
- MusicFoolio Explains How He Got Shot, Claims It Was Because Of A VapeMany fans remarked that this was probably a sign to stop being a nicotine user, but this clip still has plenty of smoke.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBlac Youngsta's Brother Reportedly Killed In Memphis ShootingUnconfirmed reports link him to a shooting death at a gas station.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsYe & Bianca Censori Appear Tense During Rare L.A. OutingThe couple appeared to be tense as they filled up their tank at a gas station.By Aron A.
- Antics6ix9ine Unsuccessfully Claims He's Lil Pump At Miami Gas Station6ix9ine is too recognizable to pull something like this.By Alexander Cole
- GossipNew Video Shows Young Dolph Moments Before ShootingA video shows Young Dolph filling his car up with gas in his alleged final moments.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYung Mal Charged With Murder: ReportYung Mal and five others were reportedly charged with murder in connection to a deadly gas station shooting.By Alex Zidel
- Music2 Chainz Tries To Buy Bootleg Copies Of "So Help Me God!" From A Gas Station2 Chainz snickers as he spots bootleg copies of his latest album "So Help Me God!" at the front of a gas station.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicYung Ro Convinced A Man Not To Jump Off A Gas Station Roof While Still On IG LiveSometimes heroes come in the form of Dream Chasers.By Keenan Higgins
- AnticsBoosie Badazz Gets So High That He Drives Off With Gas PumpBoosie Badazz never fails to entertain.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureNipsey Hussle's Brother Sued Over A Gas Pump: ReportSam Asghedom is reportedly being sued for $1,500.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Xan Brought Gun To Photo Shoot That Looks Eerily Similar To Gas Station WeaponThere might be more evidence against Lil Xan after LAPD continues to investigate him for pulling a gun out at a gas station.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Xan Pulls Out A Handgun On Man Who Put Him On Blast For Tupac Comments: WatchHe claims he was just defending himself.By hnhh
- MusicLil Pump Catches "Donkey Of The Day" After Smoking At Gas StationCharlamagne takes a moment to learn Young Pump a lesson. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Pump Responds To Smoking At Gas Station Backlash: "We Do That On The Regular"He also showed off his $3 million Ferrari.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentParis Jackson Seemingly Falls Asleep In Car After Reported Suicide AttemptParis Jackson closed her eyes while her boyfriend pumped her gas.By Alex Zidel
- SocietySchool Bus Driver Leaves 30 Kids Stranded After Drunkenly Yelling: "Go F*ck Yourselves"The bus driver wound up with DUI and a whopping 26 criminal charges on her record.By Devin Ch
- MusicBlueface Arrested In LA, Footage Sparks #FreeBlueface MovementReports indicate that Blueface was arrested in Los Angeles overnight.By Devin Ch
- MusicDMX Answers Photo Requests In Maryland With A Spirited "X Gon' Give it to Ya!"DMX's parties up with shopkeepers in Maryland on his trek back to NY's Rap Medina.By Devin Ch