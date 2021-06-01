self defense
- SportsJa Morant's Immunity In Assault Trial To Be Decided Next YearThe presiding judge said she needed more time with the unprecedented case.By Ben Mock
- MusicLil Yachty And Viral Self Defense Guy Share New PicsYachty is brushing up on his self defense training.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicMemo600 Reacts To Lul Tim Getting King Von Murder Charges DroppedMemo600 had a brutally honest take on the situation.By Alexander Cole
- Pop Culture6ix9ine Refuses To Leave Florida After Beatdown, Self-Defense Influencer Trolls HimSources close to the rapper said that he doesn't plan on switching his lifestyle or the way he moves based off one incident.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralNYC Bodega Worker In Amiri Stabbing Freed From Jail After Bail Lowered To $50KJose Alba was initially given a bail of $250K.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeLudacris' Manager Chaka Zulu Allegedly Returned Fire In Self-DefenseChaka Zulu allegedly shot back during the Atlanta shooting earlier this week.By Aron A.
- CrimeDaBaby Won't Face Charges For North Carolina Property Shooting: ReportA man was shot after trespassing DaBaby's property last month. By Aron A.
- CrimeJohnny May Cash's GF Admits To Killing Rapper, Claims Self DefenseBrianna Gibbs says Johnny May Cash was charging at her when she shot him.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureCourtney Tailor's Defence Alleges She May Have Been A "Victim Of Human Trafficking" After Bloody Video Emerges"Courtney acted in self-defence," attorney Frank Prieto has claimed.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDaBaby Claims Self-Defense In Bowling Alley BrawlAfter footage of a brawl between DaBaby's crew and DaniLeigh's brother, Brandon Bills surfaced, DaBaby is now claiming self-defense. By Brianna Lawson
- Gram50 Cent & Royce Da 5'9" React To Viral Self-Defense TrainerA firearm instructor has been going viral on TikTok for his outrageous self-defense tactics. By Aron A.
- CrimeDaBaby Released From Police Custody Following Questioning: ReportDaBaby reportedly admitted to authorities that he fired his gun in self-defense.By Aron A.