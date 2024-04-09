Ja Morant Did Act In Self-Defense During Pickup Game Gone Wrong, Says Judge Chumney

Over the last year and change, Ja Morant's NBA career has taken a turn for the worse. Of course, those issues have not just been on the court. Most know the Memphis Grizzlies star was suspended for 25 games after instances of waving guns on social media. However, he has also been dealing with lawsuit sent in by 17-year-old Joshua Holloway for assault, after a pickup game turned into a brawl. In late December 2023, Judge Carol Chumney said that a decision would not be made until 2024.

But according to Bleacher Report, we now have a massive update on it. Judge Chumney has come to the conclusion that Ja Morant did act in self-defense after Holloway threw the ball at him. The Tennessee judge said that Ja "enjoys a presumption of civil immunity" under the state's self-defense immunity statute. Furthermore, the burden of proof now falls into the hands of Holloway's legal team to try and change the ruling.

Ja Morant's Name Is Partially Cleared After This Judge Ruling

While he is not totally in the clear, he has to be feeling better. Ja was adamant that he only threw the punch first "to protect [himself]" after Holloway got in his face. Hopefully, all of these situations have helped Ja recover mentally so he can stay focused on hooping. Finally, there will be a trial later on instead of later this month.

