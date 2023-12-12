Ja Morant Shows How To Check A Ball During Court Appearance: Watch

Ja Morant is currently being sued by Joshua Holloway, according to TMZ. Overall, this stems from an alleged incident that took place at Morant's home. Essentially, Morant was playing pick-up basketball with Holloway when things turned violent. Holloway claims Morant assaulted him and was unrelenting. However, Morant has maintained the entire time that he was simply trying to protect himself and act in self-defense. This was all reported on in the midst of Morant's troubles with guns and NBA suspensions.

Subsequently, Morant is now in court as a result of this lawsuit. The court proceedings began on Monday, and Morant was there to tell his side of the story. As he explains, Holloway checked a ball extremely hard, right into his face. This hurt the NBA star and he immediately responded by saying "what you on." From there, Morant alleges that Holloway lifted up his shorts in a menacing fashion. Morant described this as a "fighting stance" and was adamant that he was being threatened. When Holloway approached him, Morant physically struck him.

Ja Morant Gives A Demonstration

Perhaps the most interesting moment in court was when Morant was asked to pick up a basketball and demonstrate what a check looks like. That is when Morant faced an attorney and showcased how to do the move properly. This was all done as a way to showcase that Holloway may have been acting in a reckless manner. Some on social media felt like this was all pretty ridiculous and just a bit mesmerizing, at the same time. After all, Morant is still serving a suspension, and some feel like he is being hit with way too many punishments, this included.

With all of this being said, let us know what you think of the Morant situation, in the comments section below. Was the NBA being too hard on him? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes.

