Travis Scott Announced As ComplexCon's Artistic Director

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Travis Scott Circus Maximus Stadium Tour - New Jersey
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 09: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Travis Scott performs onstage during Travis Scott's Circus Maximus Stadium Tour at Met Life Stadium on October 09, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Live Nation)
CactusCon is coming in November.

Complex recently announced that Travis Scott will have a much larger role for their ComplexCon in Las Vegas on November 16 and 17 than we originally thought. They already announced him and his Cactus Jack collective as headliners for Sunday (November 17), preceded by his good friends Playboi Carti, Opium, and Metro Boomin on Saturday (November 16). However, it turns out that La Flame is now the Artistic Director for the event as a whole, per a press release that details the moves below. He will curate the music, art, and streetwear extravaganza with his Cactus Jack brand, which will also bring exclusive merch designs and, more likely than not, sneaker drops and other collabs.

Not only that, but Travis Scott will bring "CactusCon" to life for Complex's event even when folks visiting the festival are chilling in their hotel. The Resort World will transform into "Cactus Jack Hotel," and ComplexCon will also seemingly immerse itself into his universe. What's more is that the Houston superstar has more accolades and achievements on the way. BET will honor him with the "I Am Hip-Hop" award at the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards, which will air very soon this month.

Travis Scott At The VETEMENTS Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 Show

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Travis Scott walks the runway during the Vetements Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 27, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)

"Travis Scott is a visionary artist who continues to push the boundaries of music, culture, and live performance," BET's Executive Vice President of specials, music programming, and music strategy, Connie Orlando, shared in a statement. "With his unmatched creativity and relentless passion, he has redefined what it means to be a captivating, inspiring entertainer within the hip hop genre. We look forward to celebrating him at BET Hip-Hop Awards 2024." With all this in mind, it seems like Travis will close out another great year with a festival following his and Complex's vision, which is a fitting celebration.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott is also expanding his already huge resumé thanks to a modeling gig at a VETEMENTS fashion show for Paris Fashion Week. We wonder whether or not we will see him on the runway again in the future. Either way, there's a lot coming up for Cactus Jack fans to celebrate and enjoy.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
