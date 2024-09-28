Travis Scott Struts On The Runway For VETEMENTS' Paris Fashion Week Show

La Flame earns yet another career extracurricular as a model.

Travis Scott can now add "Hadid-endorsed runway model" to his resumé after his appearance during VETEMENTS' 2025 Spring/Summer show for Paris Fashion Week on Friday (September 27). Moreover, he donned sunglasses and a shiny all-black ensemble with boots, kneepads, and an overall leathery presentation. The "Mo City Flexologist" rapper actually started the whole thing, returning later hand-in-hand with Gigi Hadid and his fit's designer Guram Gvasalia. "This [is] runway s**t," he told The People Gallery's Maurice Kamara when asked about his clothing. La Flame also gave style advice ("Be yourself always") and said his favorite track at the moment is NLE Choppa and 41's "Or What."

Furthermore, Travis Scott has plenty of other reasons to celebrate these days. The tenth anniversary re-release of his DAYS BEFORE RODEO mixtape finally reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart a couple of weeks after it dropped. For those unaware, this project was locked in a nail-biting but well-fought race with Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet for a chart-topping debut. Sabrina won, but eventually, both massive artists got their due flowers.

Travis Scott At Paris Fashion Week

Elsewhere, Travis Scott's recent moves have fueled excitement around one of his closest artistic collaborators... And the rumors actually manifested. He was one of at least a couple of people (plus thousands of fans) to spread speculation that Kanye West will return soon with a new solo album. Well, Ye announced BULLY during his second VULTURES listening experience with Ty Dolla $ign in China this year. VULTURES 3 is still coming according to Ty, but it looks like there are multiple different projects to work on and anticipate now. We'll see if the "Piss On Your Grave" duo returns for another collab on it... If this isn't another Yandhi situation, that is.