Travis Scott Will Be Honored With The "I Am Hip-Hop" Prize At The 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards

BYGabriel Bras Nevares247 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wireless Festival 2019
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Travis Scott performs on stage during Wireless Festival 2019 on July 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty Images)
Travis Scott is one of rap's biggest leaders right now.

This has been a big year for Travis Scott, who continues to prove himself as a titan of hip-hop today both in commercial and cultural conversations. His tenth anniversary re-release of DAYS BEFORE RODEO is one of the biggest rap releases of 2024, and his ongoing tour proves his dominant energy and engagement with fans. With these credentials in mind, it's not surprising that BET will honor La Flame with the "I Am Hip-Hop" award at the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards taking place on Tuesday (October 8) and airing on October 15, where he will also perform. The media company announced this decision this week (Tuesday, October 1) via a statement from their Executive Vice President of specials, music programming, and music strategy, Connie Orlando.

"Travis Scott is a visionary artist who continues to push the boundaries of music, culture, and live performance," the statement reportedly reads according to HipHopDX. "With his unmatched creativity and relentless passion, he has redefined what it means to be a captivating, inspiring entertainer within the hip hop genre. We look forward to celebrating him at BET Hip Hop Awards 2024."

Read More: Future & Travis Scott Make History For Severely Different Reasons On The Billboard Hot 200 Chart

Travis Scott Performing At The 2024 Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Travis Scott performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Previous recipients of Travis Scott's upcoming "I Am Hip-Hop" award include Marley Marl, Lil Kim, Ice Cube, Nelly, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, and LL COOL J. In addition to this honor, the "MO CITY FLEXOLOGIST" received six nominations at the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards, including song of the year for "FE!N," video of the year for "Type S**t," best collaboration for "At The Party," best live performer, video director of the year, album of the year for UTOPIA, and best featured verse for Drake's appearance on "MELTDOWN."

Meanwhile, Travis Scott is also expanding his resumé thanks to a recent modeling gig at VETEMENTS' Paris Fashion Week show. In all regards, he proves to be much more than just a genre, but he's still representative of what hip-hop culture celebrates and values. Maybe this wouldn't have been your pick, but you can't deny that the impact, scale, and reach of the Houston superstar is hard to come by these days. We'll see just how successful the night ends up being for him.

Read More: Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Velvet Brown” On-Foot Look

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...