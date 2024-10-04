Travis Scott Will Be Honored With The "I Am Hip-Hop" Prize At The 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards

This has been a big year for Travis Scott, who continues to prove himself as a titan of hip-hop today both in commercial and cultural conversations. His tenth anniversary re-release of DAYS BEFORE RODEO is one of the biggest rap releases of 2024, and his ongoing tour proves his dominant energy and engagement with fans. With these credentials in mind, it's not surprising that BET will honor La Flame with the "I Am Hip-Hop" award at the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards taking place on Tuesday (October 8) and airing on October 15, where he will also perform. The media company announced this decision this week (Tuesday, October 1) via a statement from their Executive Vice President of specials, music programming, and music strategy, Connie Orlando.
"Travis Scott is a visionary artist who continues to push the boundaries of music, culture, and live performance," the statement reportedly reads according to HipHopDX. "With his unmatched creativity and relentless passion, he has redefined what it means to be a captivating, inspiring entertainer within the hip hop genre. We look forward to celebrating him at BET Hip Hop Awards 2024."
Travis Scott Performing At The 2024 Grammys
Previous recipients of Travis Scott's upcoming "I Am Hip-Hop" award include Marley Marl, Lil Kim, Ice Cube, Nelly, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, and LL COOL J. In addition to this honor, the "MO CITY FLEXOLOGIST" received six nominations at the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards, including song of the year for "FE!N," video of the year for "Type S**t," best collaboration for "At The Party," best live performer, video director of the year, album of the year for UTOPIA, and best featured verse for Drake's appearance on "MELTDOWN."
Meanwhile, Travis Scott is also expanding his resumé thanks to a recent modeling gig at VETEMENTS' Paris Fashion Week show. In all regards, he proves to be much more than just a genre, but he's still representative of what hip-hop culture celebrates and values. Maybe this wouldn't have been your pick, but you can't deny that the impact, scale, and reach of the Houston superstar is hard to come by these days. We'll see just how successful the night ends up being for him.