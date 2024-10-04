Travis Scott Will Be Honored With The "I Am Hip-Hop" Prize At The 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Travis Scott is one of rap's biggest leaders right now.

This has been a big year for Travis Scott, who continues to prove himself as a titan of hip-hop today both in commercial and cultural conversations. His tenth anniversary re-release of DAYS BEFORE RODEO is one of the biggest rap releases of 2024, and his ongoing tour proves his dominant energy and engagement with fans. With these credentials in mind, it's not surprising that BET will honor La Flame with the "I Am Hip-Hop" award at the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards taking place on Tuesday (October 8) and airing on October 15, where he will also perform. The media company announced this decision this week (Tuesday, October 1) via a statement from their Executive Vice President of specials, music programming, and music strategy, Connie Orlando.

"Travis Scott is a visionary artist who continues to push the boundaries of music, culture, and live performance," the statement reportedly reads according to HipHopDX. "With his unmatched creativity and relentless passion, he has redefined what it means to be a captivating, inspiring entertainer within the hip hop genre. We look forward to celebrating him at BET Hip Hop Awards 2024."

Travis Scott Performing At The 2024 Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Travis Scott performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Previous recipients of Travis Scott's upcoming "I Am Hip-Hop" award include Marley Marl, Lil Kim, Ice Cube, Nelly, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, and LL COOL J. In addition to this honor, the "MO CITY FLEXOLOGIST" received six nominations at the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards, including song of the year for "FE!N," video of the year for "Type S**t," best collaboration for "At The Party," best live performer, video director of the year, album of the year for UTOPIA, and best featured verse for Drake's appearance on "MELTDOWN."