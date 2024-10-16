Travis Scott Takes Aim At Critics In BET Awards Acceptance Speech: Watch

Scott isn't discouraged by the hate.

Travis Scott and award shows do not seem to mix. Scott may be one of the biggest rap stars of the last decade, but he has repeatedly been snubbed when it comes to get award recognition. It's reaching Amy Adams at the Oscars levels of snubbery. Scott was, however, given flowers on October 15. The rapper was given the I Am Hip Hop statue at the 2024 BET Awards. It's an award meant to highlight an artist's influence, as well as their overall career. Travis Scott used the win as an opportunity to address those who doubted him.

Travis Scott told those in the audience that he experienced pushback early in his career. "I came from this generation where they considered us nowhere near hip-hop," he asserted. "And everyday I try to push the sound as a producer. Nobody knew what the f*ck I was trying to do [in the beginning]." His efforts obviously paid off. "I always had this idea and vision," Scott added. "To this day. Just to take the sound to the next level."

Travis Scott Dismissed Those Who Doubted Him

Travis Scott has been forthright about the fact that he wants accolades. He went on HBO's The Shop and admitted that he wants to win Grammy Awards for the work he puts into each of his albums. "A lot of my peers, everyone's like, 'Ah, f*ck that award.' I f*ck with it," he explained. "You play football to win the Super Bowl, you play basketball to win championships." Travis Scott also admitted that it gets "rough at times" to see other rappers take home awards he feels he deserves. The most recent example of this, of course, was at the 2024 Grammy Awards.