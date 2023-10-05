Travis Scott x Jordan Brand Golf Collection Exclusive Video

Travis Scott, the renowned hip-hop artist and fashion icon, has once again teamed up with Jordan Brand to unveil a fresh and exciting collaboration - a golf collection that's making waves in both the sports and fashion worlds. One standout piece from this collection is the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf x Travis Scott in a stylish "Olive" colorway. These kicks are not only fashionable but also functional, designed to provide golfers with the perfect blend of style and performance on the greens.

In an exclusive video release, viewers get an up-close look at the meticulously crafted details of this collaboration. The video showcases a unique head cover and a luxurious leather bag, both bearing Travis Scott's signature style. Travis Scott's blend of streetwear and golf gear showcases his talent for redefining fashion and sports. The collection caters to golfers and sneaker enthusiasts alike. The Air Jordan 1 Low Golf x Travis Scott “Olive” and its accessories let golfers make a stylish statement on the course. Travis Scott's fashion influence transcends golf, reshaping sporty chic for all occasions.

Jordan Brand x Travis Scott

As you can see from this video by @everydaydrew, there will be much more than a pair of sneakers with this collaboration. A leather head cover with olive suede and Travis Scott branding will be included. This will definitely make your clubs stand out. An olive green water bottle that also includes Cactus Jack branding will keep you hydrated on the course. Finally, various stickers and a leather bag allow you to accessorize how you like.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf x Travis Scott “Olive” is going to drop on October 13th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $170 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

