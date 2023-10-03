Nike Dunk Low “NBA Paris”  New Photos

The Nike Dunk Low, a timeless sneaker classic, is set to celebrate the NBA's return to Paris in the 2024 season with the upcoming "NBA Paris" release. This special edition pays homage to the NBA's global presence and its exciting return to the vibrant city of Paris. As an iconic silhouette known for its style and versatility, the Dunk Low continues to be a favorite among sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike. Its low-top profile and cushioned sole offer a blend of fashion and comfort that appeals to a wide range of wearers.

The "NBA Paris" release promises to capture the excitement and energy of the NBA's return to one of the world's most iconic cities. While specific details about the sneaker remain a mystery, it's sure to be a must-have for collectors and fans eager to show their support for the NBA's global reach. Stay tuned for this exciting addition to the Dunk Low lineup, combining sport and style in true Nike fashion. This pair will grab the attention of sneakerheads and NBA fans alike. Nike will release this clean and simple sneaker early next year.

"NBA Paris" Nike Dunk Low

Thanks to @sneakerknockerzllc for the photos on this pair. The sneakers feature an olive rubber sole and a clean white midsole. White leather constructs the base of the uppers, with grey leather overlays. A black Nike Swoosh and olive grey laces complete the design. Overall, the sneakers celebrate the NBA and its return to Paris, which will be quite the event.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Dunk Low "NBA Paris" will be released in January 2024. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $120 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

[Via]