DDG says that he's made more money by streaming on Twitch for 30 days than he did from his record label deal. He discussed the income he makes from both sides of his career while speaking with DJ Akademiks at ComplexCon on Sunday.

"For what I signed for, I made that in 30 days on Twitch," DDG said. "But, I love making music. It's a different feeling when you're on the stage." Overall, he further argued that "streamers make more than rappers." "There's too many ways to make money," he explained.

When Live Bitez shared a clip of the interview on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions to DDG's claim. "To be fair, he already had a following. If he didn’t the results would be totally different," one user argued. Another added: "Um….because no one cares about his music…even his own fans don't be caring about his music like that.. they prefer his streaming content more."

DDG Record Label

DDG signed with Epic Records back in 2018. He released his latest studio album through the company, moo, earlier this month. The project earned 563,000 streams during its first day of release, which sparked a conversation about the value of charting numbers during one of his recent livestreams.