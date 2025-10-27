DDG Reveals He Made More Money In 30 Days Of Streaming Than From His Entire Record Deal

BY Cole Blake 248 Views
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 6, 2025
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: DDG visits SiriusXM Studios on May 06, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
DDG discussed the financial side of his streaming career as well as his record contract at ComplexCon on Sunday.

DDG says that he's made more money by streaming on Twitch for 30 days than he did from his record label deal. He discussed the income he makes from both sides of his career while speaking with DJ Akademiks at ComplexCon on Sunday.

"For what I signed for, I made that in 30 days on Twitch," DDG said. "But, I love making music. It's a different feeling when you're on the stage." Overall, he further argued that "streamers make more than rappers." "There's too many ways to make money," he explained.

When Live Bitez shared a clip of the interview on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions to DDG's claim. "To be fair, he already had a following. If he didn’t the results would be totally different," one user argued. Another added: "Um….because no one cares about his music…even his own fans don't be caring about his music like that.. they prefer his streaming content more."

DDG Record Label

DDG signed with Epic Records back in 2018. He released his latest studio album through the company, moo, earlier this month. The project earned 563,000 streams during its first day of release, which sparked a conversation about the value of charting numbers during one of his recent livestreams.

“This music sh*t done got so bad that n***as is talking about first-day streams, bro,” DDG said during a recent stream. “Come on, bro. Like, Jesus. What has the music industry become? I remember back in the day, it was about music being nostalgic and being a part of a moment in your life. I listen to certain albums and it brings me back to when I was a kid. Nowadays, it’s all about who can get the most numbers and who can get the most streams. How about we start enjoying music for what music is? Art. Last time I checked, when I think of art I never thought of a number," he said, as caught by Complex.

