Skip Bayless Looked Dejected During “Undisputed,” Michael Irvin Goes On Epic Rant: Watch

Skip Bayless has officially relaunched Undisputed today. Overall, this is a huge deal as the series enters a whole new era. Instead of the one-on-one format of the past, Bayless is now surrounded by a full panel. This is a panel that includes the likes of Keyshawn Johnson, Michael Irvin, and Richard Sherman. Sure, they are all football players, but they certainly know a lot about all types of sports. Additionally, football season is upon us, so it only makes sense that Skip would go in this direction.

As it turns out, the very first episode was a bit of a wild ride for all of the parties involved. One thing that Skip probably didn’t account for was just how strong the personalities are. Moreover, with no moderator to give people their own turn, the show was a bit disjointed. In one of the clips below, you can see how Skip was not able to get a single word in. Although he did try, Johnson, Sherman, and Irvin were able to overcome Skip and dominate the conversation.

“Undisputed” And Skip Bayless Go In A New Direction

Skip Bayless getting no chance to speak on his own show is a “I pray for times like this” moment on Undisputed w/ Richard Sherman, Michael Irvin, & Keyshawn Johnson., pic.twitter.com/N1NymSLQiu — Van (@vanman_1000) August 28, 2023

Richard Sherman said Michael Irvin gave ceedee lamb bad advice because he told him to learn how to catch the ball with your body instead of your hands & Michael Irvin went off 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Ekc3tYbVHG — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) August 28, 2023

In one of the clips above, you can see just how heated things got at one point. Essentially, Sherman told Michael Irvin that he was giving CeeDee Lamb bad advice. Subsequently, Irvin unleashed an incredible rant in which he reiterated his credentials in the game of football. It made for some amazing entertainment, however, there is no doubt that Bayless was irked by his lack of speaking time. Only time will tell whether or not he demands another set of co-hosts or even a format change.

Did you watch Undisputed this morning? If so, do you like the new format? Let us know in the comments section below.

