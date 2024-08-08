Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Seen Sniffing White Substance In France

The athlete appeared to be enjoying himself.

Marcus Jordan drew attention for a less than stellar reason on August 7. Photos of the basketball player made the rounds on social media, and they presented in a seemingly compromised situation. The photos in question showed Jordan sitting next to a group of friends at an outdoor table. Then, he appears to use a metal device to snort a white substance. There has been no confirmation on what the substance is, but it definitely looks like something that's illegal.

This is not the first time that Marcus Jordan's partying habits have come under fire. In 2010, Jordan sparked an investigation for spending $35,000 at Haze at Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. He even tweeted about the trip, which he attended with his college basketball team. "Last night was stupid… 35K at Haze," he wrote. "Totals 50K something the whole day." The tweet was taken down, however. Marcus Jordan went as far as to issue an apology to Fox Sports. "I didn't mean it the way it came across," Jordan said. "My family and friends know the type of person I am." MGM Resorts International organization was still investigated, though, citing the fact that Jordan was a minor.

Read More: Marcus Jordan Breaks Silence On Gabrielle Wright Dating Rumor

Marcus Jordan's Lifestyle Has Made Headlines Before

Marcus Jordan, the son of the legendary Michael Jordan, was also arrested in 2012. Bleacher Report stated that the athlete was found arguing with two women at an Embassy Suites in Ohama, Nebraska. Jordan had been drinking, and the police described him as "animated, intoxicated and uncooperative" upon his arrest. Jordan was released shortly after, but fans may recall his unique mugshot. The athlete decided to smile in it.