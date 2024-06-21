Marcus Jordan Breaks Silence On Gabrielle Wright Dating Rumor

Marcus Jordan wanted to set the record straight.

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are no longer together. Overall, they were a bit of a weird couple from the very beginning. After all, Pippen used to be married to Scottie Pippen, who was Marcus' dad's teammate on the Chicago Bulls. Furthermore, the relationship started after Michael and Scottie had a public falling out. When you combine all of these factors, you quickly begin to realize it was a bit off for Marcus and Larsa to be with one another.

Over the last few months, they have been on again and off again. However, as it stands, they are not together. In fact, just a few days ago, Marcus Jordan was spotted at Paris Fashion Week sitting near actress and model, Gabrielle Wright. The two were chopping it up, and it led to rumors that the two were somehow an item. Or, at least that is what TMZ was suggesting. Well, on Friday, Marcus Jordan came out and denied that he is seeing anyone.

Marcus Jordan Makes Things Clear

He explained that he was single and happy about it. Moreover, he went on to note that he is still on good terms with Pippen. Of course, he gave no indication that they were getting back together. Regardless, this should probably soothe any doubts that Pippen may have about her ex. As for Wright, she's probably happy to be out of the news, moving forward.