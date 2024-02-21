Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Not Engaged Despite Larsa's Massive New Ring, The Rollercoaster Continues

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are a couple that have been engulfed in controversy since the very beginning of their union. The reason for this is quite simple. Firstly, Pippen is the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, who now hates Michael Jordan. Secondly, Marcus Jordan is the son of Michael Jordan and is quite a bit younger than Larsa. When you put all of this together, it is easy to see how the couple just doesn't make a lot of sense on paper. Even in real life it just doesn't make a whole lot of sense.

Well, last week, it had appeared as though the couple was on the verge of a breakup. They had unfollowed each other on social media and all of the blogs were reporting about how they were done with one another. Subsequently, it was revealed that they were on a break and figuring things out. Overall, this had a lot of people confused. This is especially true as the two reunited for a Valentine's Day date. Moreover, Larsa had on some sort of ring on her left hand, which led to some engagement rumors.

Read More: Larsa Pippen Freezing Eggs For Future Plans With Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Continue To Confuse People

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan attend KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

According to TMZ, sources close to the star are saying that there will be no wedding, at least not now. The ring was simply from her new jewelry line. Although in the report, it is stated that Larsa and Marcus are back together and still in love. They have issues to work through, although they would rather do that while in a relationship as opposed to a break.

Needless to say, this couple knows how to be confusing. Let us know what you think of these two, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Enjoy Dinner Date In LA

[Via]