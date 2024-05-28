Larsa Pippen Stuns In Revealing Versace Bikini, Congratulates Marcus Jordan On His Latest Accomplishment

2023 Rolling Loud Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 22: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan attend day 2 of Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

Larsa and Marcus have left some fans confused.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are a couple that has proven to be controversial. Sometimes they are together and sometimes, it is made out to look like they are on irreconcilable terms. Furthermore, the majority of the controversy lies in the specifics of their familial situation. Larsa used to be married to Scottie Pippen, who used to be teammates with Marcus' father, Michael Jordan. Michael and Scottie are no longer on good terms, which makes this relationship look like some sort of elaborate revenge tactic. While that may not be the case, the optics speak for themselves.

Over the weekend, Pippen was celebrating Memorial Day in style. As you can see in the Instagram post below, she was showcasing her style in a gorgeous yet revealing Versace bikini. At 49 years old, Pippen has not shied away from showing off her body on social media. In the comments section, fans were more than impressed as they delivered a ton of compliments. Meanwhile, some may be wondering where Marcus was in all of this. Overall, some are still questioning whether or not they are together anymore.

Larsa Pippen On The Gram

Well, it seems like the answer to that question is in the affirmative. According to The Sun, Jordan recently took to Instagram to celebrate the eight-year anniversary of his sneaker store TROPHY ROOM. Pippen was in the comments of the post, where she simply said "Congrats" with a heart emoji. If they were on bad terms, we doubt such pleasantries would be exchanged.

Let us know what you think about the relationship between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that these two make a good couple? What do you make of the on-and-off nature of their entire relationship? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

