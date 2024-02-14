Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Are Reportedly On A "Pause"

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are a couple that just simply doesn't make sense, regardless of how you spin it. Larsa was the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen. Meanwhile, Marcus is the son of Michael Jordan, who played with Scottie. Moreover, with Scottie and Michael in the midst of a feud, it felt like this relationship was some bizarre revenge plot. However, the two assured fans this was not the case. Instead, they professed their love for one another at every turn and had no care in the world for what the haters were saying.

Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse this past week when it was reported that the two had unfollowed each other on social media. Furthermore, Larsa had posted some messages on her Instagram story that made it seem like the two were no longer together. Subsequently, a story came out saying that the two had officially broken up. Well, now, another update has arrived courtesy of TMZ. As it turns out, the two are simply on a break, and anything can happen from here on out.

Read More: Larsa Pippen Freezing Eggs For Future Plans With Marcus Jordan

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 04: Larsa Pippen (L) and Marcus Jordan attend BravoCon 2023 at Caesars Forum on November 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Essentially, the couple was moving way too fast and eventually, some issues started popping up. In order to resolve this, the two have decided to go on a break. While they might be able to reconcile, there is no guarantee that this will happen. Instead, the pairing could be on their way to a permanent breakup. The outlet did report that Pippen and Jordan are still talking, which is a decent sign. Regardless, people are already talking quite a bit about this and the couple will continue to make headlines for weeks to come.

Let us know what you think about these two, in the comments section down below. Did you believe in this relationship from the get-go? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Larsa Pippen's Dating History

[Via]