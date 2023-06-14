Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are a couple that have certainly rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. Overall, this is because Marcus is quite younger than her. Moreover, he is the son of Michael Jordan, who was teammates with Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen. In the eyes of many, the betrayal here is quite clear. Additionally, Pippen continues to bash MJ in the media, which many believe is a direct result of this relationship. Either way, the whole entire thing is a big mess.

That said, Larsa Pippen and Jordan have since launched their very own podcast called Separation Anxiety. During the first episode, they talked about a plethora of topics. For instance, we reported on how Pippen used to have Marcus Jordan saved under an alias on her phone. Furthermore, they talked about the notion that Larsa somehow groomed Marcus. Some have tried to say she even used to babysit him. However, in the clip below, both parties dispel those rumors.

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Tell All

As you can see, it’s actually Marcus Jordan who feels the strongest about these claims. He notes that it has taken a lot of restraint to not say anything on social media. Subsequently, they both reveal how they never knew each other prior. Larsa Pippen never met Marcus when he was a child. Once and for all, they were able to clap back at a rumor that has certainly been damaging to Larsa and her reputation.

Regardless of these comments, there are still tons of people who are going to look down on this new union. With the Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan feuds being implicated here, this will continue to be a relationship that gets put under the microscope. Let us know what you think about their comments, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the pop culture world.

