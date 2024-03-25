Marcus Jordan & Larsa Pippen Split: A Relationship Timeline

From whispers of budding romances, to the glare of public scrutiny, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s relationship has been quite the hot topic for a while now. They first made headlines due to the notable 16-year age gap between the two. However, it didn’t take long for their relationship to develop from simply being friends, to possibly starting a family together. In light of their most recent breakup, the couple have managed to snag the limelight once more. Here’s everything you need to know about their intriguing romance.

2019: First Encounter

According to People Magazine, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan met a party in Los Angeles. Specifically, the Real Housewives Of Miami star and UCF basketball player had met through mutual friends. As a result, they became friends themselves. Pippen is renowned for her appearances on reality television and her ties to the NBA through her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen. Marcus Jordan, on the other hand, is the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan. The two were in social circles frequented by the rich and famous, so it’s no surprise that they crossed paths. However, nothing but friendship came of it because Pippen was still married at the time.

September-December 2022: Rumors Abuzz

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 03: Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are seen during Travis Scotts performance at E11EVEN Miami during Miami Art Week on December 3, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

Nine months after Larsa Pippen’s divorce from Scottie had been finalized, she was spotted having lunch with Marcus Jordan in Miami. Later that month, the pair were spotted once more at the Rolling Loud music festival in New York. The famous duo opted out of discretion, loving on each other publicly. Naturally, it did not take long for the rumor mill to get going. However, Pippen shut the rumors down the next month in an interview with People Magazine at BravoCon.

“We're friends,” she said. “We've been friends for a few years and that's really what it is. We're friends.” By December, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were caught on camera sharing a kiss at E11EVEN nightclub amidst the festivities of Miami Art Week. Later that month, Jordan made a supportive appearance at the premiere party of Real Housewives Of Miami season 5, standing by Larsa's side. This only fueled the dating rumors even more.

January 2023: Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan Make It Official

The couple seemed to affirm their romance in January 2023. They were spotted sharing a kiss during a stroll in Miami Beach. Both sporting smiles, they embraced outside the W South Beach Hotel. Following reports of this intimate moment, numerous sources corroborated their relationship with People Magazine. Despite months of refuting speculations about her and Marcus Jordan, Larsa Pippen finally surprised fans by hard-launching their romance on her Instagram account.

She posted a picture of them posing in front of a floral display designed in the likeness of Michael Jordan’s iconic Chicago Bulls “23” Jersey. In another conversation with People Magazine, Pippen confessed to when things turned romantic for her. "I think it was one night we went out and there was a girl that was there. She was trying to talk to him, and I was getting jealous over it,” she admitted. And it was weird because I'm not really the jealous person, but I was jealous over the situation. And so then, I was thinking maybe I do really like him. That kind of sealed the deal.”

February 2023: My Sweet Valentine

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are seen on February 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

On their first Valentine’s Day as a couple, they celebrated the occasion by exchanging affectionate snapshots on Instagram. In Jordan’s post, Pippen was captured cradling two massive bouquets of flowers, a heartfelt gift from Jordan himself. His accompanying caption tenderly read: "Three words, 8 letters💖✨🌹Happy Valentines Day, Babe❤️‍🔥.” Meanwhile, Pippen shared a captivating photo of the duo striking a pose on a sun-kissed beach, accompanied by the words: "My forever Valentine ❤️."

March 2023: Larsa Pippen Bares It All

By March 2023, a teaser for Real Housewives Of Miami's three-part season 5 reunion soon went viral. Larsa Pippen opened up about her and Marcus Jordan’s sex lives. She also held nothing back, spilling the details of what they do in bed, and even making some suggestive remarks about Jordan’s size. “I've always had sex like four times a night,” she said. During the reunion, Pippen also shared that she was happy and willing to change her last name for whoever she married. She stated: “I would definitely change my last name for whomever I married, that’s for sure.”

June 2023: Podcasting Together

In June, the couple ventured into the business side of their relationship when they launched their first podcast Separation Anxiety on iHeartRadio. The two delved into all aspects of their relationship on the podcast. From how they met to their perspectives on shared finances, they covered all bases. On a later episode of the podcast, they also discussed the possibility of having kids. “There's been conversations around having kids,” Jordan shared. "When we go and we meet people, or I'm introducing you to some of my friends, or you introduce me to some of your friends I feel like it gets brought up. But I feel like we've never had a one-on-one, private conversation about having children.”

July 2023: Michael Jordan Disapproves?

In a not-so-shocking turn of events, TMZ reported that Michael Jordan did not approve of his son’s relationship with Larsa Pippen. According to reports, when Michael was asked if he supported the relationship, the athlete laughed and said no. Two days later, Marcus Jordan spoke to Entertainment Tonight and claimed that his family loved Pippen. He stated: “We spent Thanksgiving together last year, and my family loves her. They think she’s great. And ultimately, I think my family just wants to see me happy. And so as long as I’m happy, they’re happy with whoever I’m dating.”

On July 6, Marcus Jordan celebrated Larsa Pippen’s 49th birthday by adorning her house with balloons, leaving a sweet note for her that read: “Happy Birthday to The Best Mom & Wife On The Planet! — From Marcus, Scotty Jr, Preston, Justin & Sophia.” In the next episode of Separation Anxiety, Pippen revealed that she had felt "embarrassed" and "traumatized" following Michael Jordan's jesting remark to TMZ. Jordan explained that he knew his father was only joking.

August 2023: Is That A Ring?

Come August, fans noticed Larsa Pippen was sporting a diamond ring on her ring finger in a post on her Instagram Story. Fans ran with it, believing that the couple were finally engaged. TMZ took the step to ask Jordan about the ring. Fueling the fire, he responded with: “We’re looking for a location.” Although Marcus responded to TMZ, the couple officially confirmed on their Separation Anxiety podcast that they are not engaged. Jordan shared that his reply was out of cheekiness against the hounding paparazzi. Furthermore, Pippen added that the diamond ring she was wearing was a promise ring from Jordan.

February 2024: Trouble In Paradise?

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 22: Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are seen on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Just before Valentine’s Day, breakup rumors between Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan sparked when they both unfollowed each other on Instagram and cleared their accounts of any shared memories or posts. Pippen had also posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Story, insinuating that they had called it quits. Confirmation of their split came from a source speaking to People Magazine, explaining: "They have decided to take some time apart to reevaluate their relationship. This decision stems from their desire for personal growth and is not influenced by external factors, including family." However, the couple's separation appeared short-lived when they were spotted together again, seemingly reconciled, and just in time for Valentine's Day.

March 2024: Done for Good?

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 22: Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are seen together after a shopping at Hermes store on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Shortly after the couple seemed to reconcile, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan found themselves once again parting ways. Following a report from Entertainment Tonight detailing their split, a source reaffirmed to People Magazine that the couple had indeed separated once more. The source stated: “Larsa realized this relationship was just not the one for her after spending some more time apart, filming a new show. She wants to move on and focus on improving her life. They simply want different things out of life. Larsa wants more out of her partner, someone who is motivated like her.”

