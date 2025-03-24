Marcus Jordan Seeks Rehab Treatment Over Shocking DUI Arrest

DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas At Kathy's
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Marcus Jordan attends the DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas At Kathy's event at a private residence on November 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Police found Marcus Jordan parked on railroad tracks in Florida in his Lamborghini Urus and arrested him for driving under the influence.

Marcus Jordan is hoping to be permitted into a rehabilitation program after police arrested him for alleged possession of ketamine and driving under the influence, last month. While he pleaded not guilty, he has admitted to dealing with "challenges" related to his "alcohol/substance use" and in turn, wants to complete a Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program.

“While Mr. Jordan acknowledges the seriousness of the charges against him, he respectfully submits that he is an ideal candidate for the Pre-Trial Substance Abuse Education and Treatment Intervention Program due to his strong desire to live as a responsible, drug-free, productive member in the community," Jordan's lawyer said in a filing obtained by AllHipHop.

Marcus Jordan & Larsa Pippen

Marcus Jordan, best known as the son of the legendary NBA player, Michael Jordan, was arrested after police found him in his Lamborghini Urus on railroad tracks in Florida. In a dashcam video of the incident, he yells, “I’m Michael Jordan’s son!” as he fails multiple sobriety tests. Police reports say he was slurring his speech and had “bloodshot eyes.” Additionally, officers noted a strong odor of alcohol and claimed to find a bag containing cocaine. Marcus Jordan first broke his silence on the incident in a post on Instagram days after the arrest. “I appreciate everyone reaching out,” he wrote at the time. “I’m focusing on @trophyroomstore right now and won’t be making any comments on recent media stories and my personal life.”

The drama comes after Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen split up, last year. At the time, a source for Marca alleged the former college basketball player's drug use caused a rift between them. “She can’t waste her energy on anyone who takes drugs,” the source claimed at the time. “He’s been hiding this lifestyle for a while and used to lie to her about it every day.” They had began dating back in 2022 after Larsa finalized her divorce from Michael Jordan's ex-teammate, Scottie Pippen.

