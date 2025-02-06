Marcus Jordan Breaks His Silence On Shocking DUI Arrest

Marcus Jordan has finally broken his silence on his shocking DUI arrest earlier this week, taking to Twitter on Thursday afternoon (February 6) with a thankful message for his supporters and a strong indicator that we won't hear much more about this anytime soon. "I appreciate everyone reaching out," he expressed. "I’m focusing on @TrophyRoomStore right now and won’t be making any comments on recent media stories and my personal life. I sincerely appreciate your concerns & thank you for your kind understanding."

Moreover, shortly after news of this scandalous development for Michael Jordan's son broke online, dash-cam footage emerged that shows at least some parts of what went down. Apparently, police were pursuing him in his blue Lamborghini Urus SUV at 1AM local time in Maitland, Florida in the wee hours of Tuesday (February 4), and authorities apparently let him speed off ahead of him. However, law enforcement then found Marcus Jordan stuck on some railroad tracks about ten minutes later. That's when everything else went down, although he's no longer in custody at press time. This tweet suggests that we won't get more details from MJ Jr.'s camp anytime soon, though...

Why Was Marcus Jordan Arrested?

For those unaware, authorities arrested Marcus Jordan on Tuesday (February 4) on charges comprising of a DUI (driving under the influence), cocaine possession, resisting arrest without violence, and property damage. When officials reportedly found him stuck on the train tracks, they asked him why and how they found him. Allegedly, Larsa Pippen's ex failed the handful of sobriety tests that law enforcement gave him and he supposedly gave the officers a hard time during the debacle. He allegedly sang in the police car all the way to the station and refused to take a breathalyzer.