Michael Jordan's Son, Marcus Jordan, Arrested For Cocaine Possession, DUI, And Resisting Arrest

BY Alexander Cole 1320 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2022 Rookie USA Fashion Show
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Marcus Jordan attends 2022 Rookie USA Fashion Show at 608 Fifth Avenue on September 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Rookie USA)
Not a good look.

Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, was arrested on Monday, according to a report from TMZ. The arrest stems from a plethora of alleged crimes. These crimes include possession of cocaine, driving under the influence, and even resisting arrest. Overall, these are very serious allegations and come with some huge consequences. However, at the time of writing this, details on Jordan's arrest are still few and far between.

As TMZ reports this morning, Marcus Jordan has already been booked at the Orange County jail. Meanwhile, there is no information on whether or not the man has been released. What we do know is that Jordan did, in fact, pose for a mugshot. At this time, numerous details are still being gathered and updates should be coming in the next few hours.

Read More: Larsa Pippen & Porsha Williams Joke About Marcus Jordan's Drug Use Allegations

Marcus Jordan Booked in Orange County
DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas At Kathy's
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Marcus Jordan attends the DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas At Kathy's event at a private residence on November 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Marcus Jordan went viral a few months ago for allegedly using cocaine in a video that circulated online. This then led to comments from Jordan's ex, Larsa Pippen. Over the past few years, Jordan has lived much of his life in the public eye, especially with former relationship being fodder for reality TV storylines. He is also the founder and owner of The Trophy Room, which is a sneaker shop dedicated to exclusive Air Jordans.

No matter what, this arrest is very unfortunate and we hope Jordan is able to get the help he needs going forward. New details of the arrest are still developing, and we will be sure to continue to bring you the latest.

Read More: Marcus Jordan Shades Larsa Pippen With Cruel IG Comment

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Legends Ball - 2022 BravoCon Relationships Larsa Pippen Is Beefing With Julia Lemigova And Marcus Jordan Is The Reason 2.0K
2022 Rookie USA Fashion Show Gossip Marcus Jordan Breaks Silence On Gabrielle Wright Dating Rumor 2.6K
larsa pippen marcus jordan Relationships Marcus Jordan & Larsa Pippen Split: A Relationship Timeline 2.5K
KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023 Presented By Capital One - Arrivals Streetwear Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan's Engagement Is "In The Works," She Flaunts Ring At Jingle Ball 1334