Michael Jordan's Son, Marcus Jordan, Arrested For Cocaine Possession, DUI, And Resisting Arrest

Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, was arrested on Monday, according to a report from TMZ. The arrest stems from a plethora of alleged crimes. These crimes include possession of cocaine, driving under the influence, and even resisting arrest. Overall, these are very serious allegations and come with some huge consequences. However, at the time of writing this, details on Jordan's arrest are still few and far between.

As TMZ reports this morning, Marcus Jordan has already been booked at the Orange County jail. Meanwhile, there is no information on whether or not the man has been released. What we do know is that Jordan did, in fact, pose for a mugshot. At this time, numerous details are still being gathered and updates should be coming in the next few hours.

Marcus Jordan Booked in Orange County

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Marcus Jordan attends the DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas At Kathy's event at a private residence on November 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Marcus Jordan went viral a few months ago for allegedly using cocaine in a video that circulated online. This then led to comments from Jordan's ex, Larsa Pippen. Over the past few years, Jordan has lived much of his life in the public eye, especially with former relationship being fodder for reality TV storylines. He is also the founder and owner of The Trophy Room, which is a sneaker shop dedicated to exclusive Air Jordans.

No matter what, this arrest is very unfortunate and we hope Jordan is able to get the help he needs going forward. New details of the arrest are still developing, and we will be sure to continue to bring you the latest.