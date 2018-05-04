resisting arrest
- LifeRapper iLoveMemphis Arrested At Miami Block Party, Booked On Multiple ChargesThe "Hit the Quan" artist reportedly called officers names like "p*ssy ass" and "immigrant" while being arrested.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureAlex Jones's Wife Erika Wulff Jones Arrested For Allegedly Hitting Him "Over 20 Times": ReportThe far-right conspiracy theorist reportedly told police that she hit him over the head with a bottle after accusing him of cheating on her.By Erika Marie
- SportsDelonte West To Plead Not Guilty Following Dramatic Resisting Arrest ChargesEx. NBA player Delonte West is fighting his resisting arrest case that caught his obscenity-laced rant on officer's body cam.By Vaughn Johnson
- CrimeBandman Kevo Arrested On 5 Charges In MiamiBandman Kevo was arrested in Miami, this week.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLori Harvey Charged For October Hit & Run Incident: ReportHarvey has been charged with two misdemeanors. By Noah C
- MusicDaBaby's Arrest Will Be Investigated By Charlotte Police For Protocol ViolationsWill DaBaby's claims of police incompetence be proven? By Noah C
- SportsJosh Jackson Reportedly Cops Plea Deal After Rolling Loud ArrestJackson was recently traded to the Memphis Grizzlies.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRihanna's Stalker Pleads Guilty, Dodges Jail Time: ReportThe man who was arrested for stalking Rihanna admits to the offense.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentOrlando Brown's Horrific Raven-Symoné Tattoo On Full Display In Unhappy MugshotOrlando Brown was arrested... again.By Alex Zidel
- MusicG-Eazy Avoids Jail Time After Pleading Guilty To Drug and Assault ChargesG-Eazy is free to resume his European tour.By Devin Ch