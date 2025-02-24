Marcus Jordan's DUI Situation Worsens As Police Charge Him With Ketamine Possession

Marcus Jordan's DUI arrest and cocaine possession charge shocked the pop culture and sports world earlier this February. Now, though, it seems like his situation might get worse when it comes to public perception, but perhaps brighter when it comes to the actual charges against him, which also include property damage and resisting arrest. According to TMZ Sports, police determined that Jordan did not have cocaine, but rather ketamine, which much of the public sees as more extreme. They conducted a field test on the white powder that cops found in his pocket on February 4 in Florida during a traffic stop.

Furthermore, initial testing gave a positive result for cocaine, but the Florida Department of Law Enforcement concluded that it was actually ketamine. Since both substances have a similar color and texture, TMZ reports that this confusion is pretty common according to police. As such, Marcus Jordan's case – in which he pleaded not guilty – now updated to reflect this swap-out, although the charge itself is the same. However, he might actually benefit from this despite public perception. Ketamine is a Schedule III drug in Florida, whereas cocaine is Schedule II and therefore more subject to harsher punishment.

Marcus Jordan Larsa Pippen

Jan 28, 2012; Orlando, FL, USA; UCF Knights guard Marcus Jordan (5) dribbles in the first half of their game against the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles at the UCF Arena. The Golden Eagles won 78-65. Mandatory Credit: Phil Sears-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Before this arrest, the prevailing online narrative around the 34-year-old concerned Marcus Jordan's controversial relationship with Larsa Pippen. The two started dating in 2022 and broke up in 2024, facing a lot of scrutiny and gossip-fueled attention in that timeframe. Of course, much of the discourse circled around Jordan dating his father's former teammate's ex wife, which many saw as a bizarre situation if not a downright questionable one. In the aftermath of their breakup, it seems like they both want nothing to do with each other anymore, so it's not exactly amicable.