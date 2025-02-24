Marcus Jordan's DUI Situation Worsens As Police Charge Him With Ketamine Possession

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Marcus Jordan Charge Ketamine Possession Crime News
Jan. 15, 2011; Hattiesburg, MS, USA; Central Florida Knights guard Marcus Jordan during the game against the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles at Reed Green Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Marcus Jordan was initially arrested for cocaine possession, although the more extreme ketamine in the public's eyes might help his case.

Marcus Jordan's DUI arrest and cocaine possession charge shocked the pop culture and sports world earlier this February. Now, though, it seems like his situation might get worse when it comes to public perception, but perhaps brighter when it comes to the actual charges against him, which also include property damage and resisting arrest. According to TMZ Sports, police determined that Jordan did not have cocaine, but rather ketamine, which much of the public sees as more extreme. They conducted a field test on the white powder that cops found in his pocket on February 4 in Florida during a traffic stop.

Furthermore, initial testing gave a positive result for cocaine, but the Florida Department of Law Enforcement concluded that it was actually ketamine. Since both substances have a similar color and texture, TMZ reports that this confusion is pretty common according to police. As such, Marcus Jordan's case – in which he pleaded not guilty – now updated to reflect this swap-out, although the charge itself is the same. However, he might actually benefit from this despite public perception. Ketamine is a Schedule III drug in Florida, whereas cocaine is Schedule II and therefore more subject to harsher punishment.

Read More: Larsa Pippen Who? Marcus Jordan & Eddie Murphy's Ex-Wife Nicole Murphy Enjoy A Night Out

Marcus Jordan Larsa Pippen
NCAA Basketball: Southern Mississippi at Central Florida
Jan 28, 2012; Orlando, FL, USA; UCF Knights guard Marcus Jordan (5) dribbles in the first half of their game against the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles at the UCF Arena. The Golden Eagles won 78-65. Mandatory Credit: Phil Sears-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Before this arrest, the prevailing online narrative around the 34-year-old concerned Marcus Jordan's controversial relationship with Larsa Pippen. The two started dating in 2022 and broke up in 2024, facing a lot of scrutiny and gossip-fueled attention in that timeframe. Of course, much of the discourse circled around Jordan dating his father's former teammate's ex wife, which many saw as a bizarre situation if not a downright questionable one. In the aftermath of their breakup, it seems like they both want nothing to do with each other anymore, so it's not exactly amicable.

As for this DUI arrest, Marcus Jordan thanked fans for their concern, although he didn't really address the situation itself in his social media message. "I appreciate everyone reaching out," he shared. "I’m focusing on @TrophyRoomStore right now and won’t be making any comments on recent media stories and my personal life. I sincerely appreciate your concerns & thank you for your kind understanding."

Read More: Larsa Pippen & Porsha Williams Joke About Marcus Jordan's Drug Use Allegations

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NCAA Basketball: Southern Mississippi at Central Florida Pop Culture Marcus Jordan Pleads Not Guilty After DUI Arrest 890
NCAA Basketball: Conference USA Tournament-Memphis vs UCF Pop Culture Marcus Jordan Breaks His Silence On Shocking DUI Arrest 1462
We The Best Foundation x Jordan Golf Classic Celebrity Golf Tournament Relationships Larsa Pippen Who? Marcus Jordan & Eddie Murphy's Ex-Wife Nicole Murphy Enjoy A Night Out 4.5K
larsa pippen marcus jordan Relationships Marcus Jordan & Larsa Pippen Split: A Relationship Timeline 2.5K