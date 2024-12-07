Larsa Pippen Who? Marcus Jordan & Eddie Murphy's Ex-Wife Nicole Murphy Enjoy A Night Out

Marcus Jordan outside with Eddie Murphy, Michael Strahan, Nick Cannon ex.

Does Marcus Jordan, the son of icon Michael Jordan, have a type? Marcus, 33, appears to be moving on from his split with on-and-off girlfriend Larsa Pippen with potentially another high-profile woman. Recent footage reveals the entrepreneur enjoying a flirtatious evening with Nicole Murphy, film icon Eddie Murphy's ex-wife. The pair seemed inseparable throughout their outing, with their playful energy persisting even as they transitioned between locations. Vibe broke the news of the two together before it caught fire on social media.

Their outing occurred on Wednesday evening (Dec. 4) at DJ Khaled’s star-studded three-day golf tournament in Miami, Florida. Marcus and Nicole hit Miami’s Club E11even, where they danced the night away, remaining at the venue until the early hours of the morning. While no overt displays of affection, such as kissing, were reported, the chemistry between Jordan and the 56-year-old Murphy was unmistakable. Marcus and Nicole’s connection remains unclear, while it has ignited speculation online. In August, Marcus caused a stir by appearing publicly with another unidentified lady. Around the same time, Larsa Pippen, ex-wife of Michael Jordan's teammate Scott Pippen, fueled drama by linking up with Porsha Williams and seemingly throwing shade at Marcus amid accusations of his alleged drug use.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 04: Marcus Jordan attends DJ Khaled's We The Best Golf Tournament Welcome Reception at Casadonna on December 04, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Julia Beverly/WireImage)

Not one to back down, Marcus responded with sharp retorts of his own, though it’s uncertain where things stand between him and Larsa now. As for Pippen’s thoughts on his recent escapades with Nicole Murphy? The internet can only speculate, but it’s safe to say Marcus knows how to keep people talking. Neither Marcus Jordan nor Nicole Murphy have shown a potential future for their relationship yet.