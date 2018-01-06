nicole murphy
- TVNicole Murphy Responds To Cosby's Publicist Calling Eddie Murphy A "Hollywood Slave"It was a brief response, but it packed a punch.By Erika Marie
- GramNicole Murphy's Looking Happier Than Ever With Platinum Blonde HairNicole Murphy's doing alright.By Chantilly Post
- GramLela Rochon & Antoine Fuqua Are All Smiles As They Attend Daughter's PerformanceWhat scandal?By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNicole Murphy's Mother Has Sadly Passed Away: "I Lost The Most Beautiful Person"Prayers for Nicole Murphy and her family. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureLisaRaye McCoy Calls Nicole Murphy Out For "Play On Words" On "Wendy Williams Show"LisaRaye McCoy wants Nicole Murphy to pay her a visit.By Chantilly Post
- GramNicole Murphy Chooses Quality Time With Family Over Antoine Fuqua DramaNicole Murphy hasn't responded to the hate. By Chantilly Post
- GossipNicole Murphy Paid Paparazzi To Take Antoine Fuqua Kissing Photo: ReportNicole Murphy allegedly had this planned out for four months.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureLela Rochon Pulls In Support From Famous Friends Amid Nicole Murphy ApologyNicole who?By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureK. Michelle Drags Nicole Murphy For Antoine Fuqua Kiss: "You’re Disgusting"K. Michelle don't play. By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureAntoine Fuqua's Wife Unfazed By Nicole Murphy's Apology For Kissing HusbandLela Rochon's living her best life. By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsNicole Murphy Destroyed After Explaining Antoine Fuqua Kiss To Wendy WilliamsNobody was really feeling Nicole Murphy's explanation.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureNicole Murphy Gets Grilled By Wendy Williams Over Antoine Fuqua KissWendy Williams had a lot of questions.By Chantilly Post
- GramNicole Murphy Returns With Sexy Instagram Share After Antoine Fuqua ScandalNicole Murphy is back.By Chantilly Post
- Pop CultureAntoine Fuqua's Wife Lela Rochon Wearing Ring In First Appearance Since ScandalLela Rochon wants the world to know she's doing just fine.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsCheating Director Antoine Fuqua Allegedly Fathered 2 Children From Different AffairsThe truth will always reveal itself.By hnhh
- RelationshipsDa Brat Has Receipts Nicole Murphy Tried To Nab LisaRaye McCoy's Husband: ReportIs Nicole Murphy really the homewrecker she's being made out to be?By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsLisaRaye McCoy Says Nicole Murphy Is Lying: "You Don't Do That Amongst Friends"She says Nicole and Antoine's wife were very close.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsNicole Murphy Apologizes For Italian Smooch With A Very Married Antoine FuquaShe didn't know the status of the relationship.By Chantilly Post
- RelationshipsDa Brat Confirms Nicole Murphy Went For LisaRaye McCoy's Husband BeforeUh-oh.By hnhh
- RelationshipsNicole Murphy Spotted Kissing Married Man; Says They're Just "Family Friends"Nicole Murphy was seen kissing film director Antoine Fuqua in Italy.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentEddie Murphy Serves Baby Mother With Prenup Ahead Of Wedding Plans: ReportEddie Murphy is reportedly adamant over the necessity of prenups, going forward.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Nicole Murphy’s Insane BodyNicole Murphy is body goals for any woman of any age.By E Gadsby
- MusicDrake Attends Nicole Murphy's Surprise 50th Birthday PartyDrake wished a happy birthday to the "goddess" at her celebration in Beverly Hills.By Trevor Smith