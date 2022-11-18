The internet has been speculating that Larsa Pippen’s apparent new beau, Marcus Jordan, is cheating on her. However, sources close to the situation are already shutting those rumours down.

As you may remember, the socialite and the former athlete have been spending time together in recent months. Interestingly, though, a video of the 31-year-old making out with another woman has surfaced online. This comes just days after he and Pippen have been spending time together in Miami. The two were publicly enjoying each other’s company on the beach.

In response to the cheating accusations, someone with intel dished to Page Six. “Larsa and Marcus aren’t exclusively together; they’re dating,” they told the outlet. “It’s so new. They’re just enjoying time getting to know each other.”

The informant made it known that, though she’s been spending time with Jordan, she still “doesn’t want to jump into an exclusive relationship right now.”

Pippen and her Chicago-born beau first caused headlines to run rampant back in September. Since then, they’ve shut down any rumours of a romantic union forming between them. Still, they continue to get caught by the paparazzi in various cities.

Michael Jordan's Son Marcus Jordan And Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife Larsa

Pippen Are Now Dating pic.twitter.com/8voou1fpGC — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 14, 2022

They were previously seen kissing in NYC. Days after that, fans with cameras took footage of them getting up close and personal in the crowd at Rolling Loud. “They were friends, and now are really into each other,” a source said of the time they’ve invested into their situationship.

During their most recent outing in Florida, Pippen and Jordan took a trip to E11even, a popular strip club before relaxing in the sun.

As for the other woman Marcus is kissing, she’s his “friend with benefits,” according to reports. The same insider made it known that he was “seen in the club with another girl” the very next day.

What are your thoughts on Larsa Pippen dating Michael Jordan’s son? Sound off in the comments, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]