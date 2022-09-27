It’s not uncommon for celebrities to deny the status of their love life to the public while continuing to romance one another behind closed doors – Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan might be able to tell you something about that.

Earlier this month, the pair were spotted spending time together in Miami, and while social media was quick to react to the gossip, both parties denied having any sort of romantic involvement with one another.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 07: Larsa Pippen attends SHOP.COM & Haute Living’s celebration of the release of “Family Ties”, Fat Joe’s newest & last album at the Ridinger Estate on December 07, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living)

Interestingly enough, just a few weeks later, they were seen “kissing” while out and about in New York City. At the time, a source confirmed that Jordan and Pippen have begun a relationship and noted that they were “cuddled up” during an outing in the Big Apple.

“Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks. They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael,” the insider shared with Us Weekly.

Another reported eyewitness added, “They are definitely an item. As the night progressed it was obvious to everyone in the restaurant that she was really into him. She was hugging and kissing him, and she was practically sitting on his lap by the end of the dinner. It became a bit of a spectacle to onlookers as it was quite distracting.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Marcus Jordan attends 2022 Rookie USA Fashion Show at 608 Fifth Avenue on September 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Rookie USA)

This past weekend, their PDA-filled antics continued at Rolling Loud New York, where cameras caught the new couple getting up close and personal in the crowd, dancing, grinding, and kissing as they enjoyed the music playing in front of them.

According to TMZ, other attendees who saw Pippen and Jordan on Sunday (September 25) night, alleged that the former was “kissing Marcus’ neck, laying her head on his chest and trying to make it clear to all they were there together.”

It remains unclear how the mother of four’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, and Jordan’s NBA star father, Michael, feel about the new lovers, but online sleuths are speculating that it could cause more tension.

Tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.