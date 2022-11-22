She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.

As you may recall, the duo broke the internet in early September. At the time, cameras saw them and about in Miami. It went public in the news the very next day that they were “not an item.“ Before September came to a close, they were kissing in New York City.

Larsa Pippen attends Haute Living Celebrate David Grutman Cover Party at Swan Miami on March 28, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living)

Shortly after that, Rolling Loud attendees caught the love birds on camera getting up close and personal at the festival. While October was a relatively quiet month for them, things began heating up once again in November.

Pippen and Jordan took over Miami once again, this time packing on the PDA at the beach. Interestingly, a video of the latter making out with another girl surfaced online around the same time. Afterward, cheating rumours were running rampant.

It seems though, that the two aren’t “exclusive,” which is why Jordan was seen smooching someone else. Sources noted that within the same time frame, he was also spotted with yet another woman at the club.

Larsa Pippen + Marcus Jordan in South Beach this weekend. About them being "just friends"… pic.twitter.com/TuKXTqhnol — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) November 14, 2022

In recent days, Pippen and her younger beau went on a date to a Chargers game. While they were enjoying each other’s company while quietly watching on, a brave fan in the stands began heckling them. This was the final straw for the mother of four.

Responding to a video of the incident that was posted on @theshaderoom, Larsa wrote, “I just met him three years ago, I never knew him or his family.”

Due to their age gap – and her relationship with ex-husband Scottie Pippen, who previously played alongside Marcus’ dad on the NBA court – some of been calling the socialite out and accusing her of preying on Jordan.

“I was 21 [years] old and in college when Scottie played that one year [with] MJ. We weren’t friends with them like everyone thinks.”

