Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been turning heads as of late. The 48-year-old Pippen is currently dating 31-year-old Marcus. Of course, Jordan is the son of Michael Jordan, who was teammates with Pippen’s ex-husband, Scottie. Consequently, people have questions about this relationship.

The two have been spotted together on numerous occasions. They attended Rolling Loud in New York together and even spent some time in Miami. Overall, it appears as though the relationship isn’t exclusive, as both are still free to date other people.

Larsa Pippen attends ‘HOMECOMING WEEKEND’ hosted by The h.wood Group& REVOLLVE, presented by PLACES.CO and Flow.com, and produced by Uncommon Entertainment at Pacific Design Center on February 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Joran Attend Chargers Game

Yesterday, Pippen and Jordan were spotted sitting in the front row at a Chargers game. Unfortunately, they couldn’t get through the game without being heckled by a fan. In the video below from Instagram user @ruthlesssrich, you can see an interaction between him and the new couple.

“Hey Larsa, that’s what you’re doing?” the man said. “You’re with the boy, Mike’s son? You a cold motherf***er, ain’t you! You’re cold as a motherf***er, homie.” Overall, Pippen and Marcus didn’t actually seem to care all that much. They laughed it off, all while the people around them continued to watch the game.

These kinds of reactions to the couple are going to be par for the course now. For the most part, people are shocked that they are together in the first place. From the age gap to the relationship they used to have 20 years ago, it just seems like this all came out of nowhere.

Regardless, the two seem to be pretty happy, and they have no shame at all. They continue to go out in public together, although it seems like the risk for mockery will remain in tact.

