Larsa Pippen is someone who has always sparked rumors about her personal life. During her marriage to Scottie Pippen, Larsa made headlines due to her association with Future, and even the Kardashians. Since that time, Larsa has continued to make waves, whether good or bad.

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan

A while back, it was reported that Larsa Pippen was having a fling with Michael Jordan’s son Marcus. Of course, this ignited NBA Twitter, especially when you consider Scottie’s newfound feud with Michael. Not to mention, Larsa would have been around Marcus when he was a kid, which brings this conversation into grooming territory.

Larsa Pippen attends Abyss By Abby – Arabian Nights Collection Launch Party at Casita Hollywood on January 21, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Following the initial reports of their relationship, it was stated that the two are not dating. A source close to the situation originally stated this, however, it was eventually proven to be inaccurate. The two continued to be seen together, and one photo even depicted the two kissing.

Since that time, Jordan and Pippen have continued to hang out. They seem to be more than just friends, and their latest trip to Miami Beach all but confirmed that. In a new report from TMZ, Jordan and Pippen made their way to Miami Beach over the weekend, and they made a little fort for themselves.

The two could be seen cuddling up to one another and they were packing on the public displays of affection. This is just a couple of months after the two were kissing at Rolling Loud, which proves that they are still going strong.

There is no telling whether or not the couple will last. All we know is that if you’re Scottie, you have to be feeling some type of way right now. It’s a bizarre coupling for sure, and in many ways, it feels like this is some sort of glitch in the Matrix. Although, if they’re happy, that’s all that matters.

