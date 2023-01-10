Larsa Pippen has been dealing with numerous dating rumors as it pertains to Marcus Jordan. Of course, this is an interesting pairing due to the fact that Marcus is the son of Michael Jordan. Back in the day, Jordan used to be teammates with Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie. Now, she appears to be getting close to his son, which has a lot of people scratching their heads.

Overall, there are a ton of varying opinions on the matter. Some believe that Pippen shouldn’t be dating someone she once knew when they were a child. Additionally, some think this is just a way to somehow get back at Scottie Pippen, who has fallen out with MJ.

Reality TV Personality Larsa Pippen attends the CARN*EVIL Halloween Party at a private residence on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Regardless, Pippen has denied the fact that they are together. On an episode of Watch What Happens Live, Pippen claimed that she and Marcus were just a couple of friends. However, that does not appear to be the case when you consider their most recent outing together.

Larsa Pippen & Marcus Kiss

According to numerous sources, including OK Magazine, the two went on a date in Florida recently. In the image below, you can see that the two both wore all-black for the occasion. Subsequently, the two kissed on the lips, and they appeared to be all smiles. Needless to say, they seem like they are more than just friends.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan got hot and heavy, confirming their romance with a passionate public kiss. https://t.co/csXJzWEhEx — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) January 10, 2023

“We’ve been friends for the last couple of years and I’m in a place right now where I’m finally open to dating,” Pippen told Andy Cohen on WWHL. “Every time I’m seen out with someone, [people] make it out to be more than it actually is, and it’s normally nothing. So, yeah, I’m just dating right now and focusing on my businesses, my family, and having fun. People want to label your relationship when they don’t know what it is. But I don’t really care what other people think.”

For now, it seems like the two are having a lot of fun. Whether or not this is a serious relationship, still remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates on this developing story.

[Via]