Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus have recently been making headlines together. Although rumours that the duo are dating have circulated for months, the 48-year-old is shutting them down.

On Monday, she consequently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen for an interview. Of course, the talk show host had to ask the reality star about the alleged relationship.

Larsa Pippen attends the 27th Annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball at the InterContinental Miami. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

Her response? They’re just friends.

Cohen began by asking what the socialite’s ex, Scottie Pippen, thought about her relationship with his ex-teammate’s son. “I don’t know,” she said, before confessing that she sees why the rumours have caused so much discussion.

“I think a lot of people think our families were really close and intertwined, and they really weren’t.” Pippen confessed that she “never really knew Marcus’ mom or them,” and “just recently met [the family] a couple years ago.”

At the end of the clip, she makes sure to reiterate that the pair are just friends, eliminating friends with benefits from the equation in the process.

Funnily enough, Jordan was in the audience to hear her response live.

The 48-year-old and the former college basketball player were first spotted kissing in New York in September. Later that month, they were once again spotted getting intimate while at Rolling Loud Miami.

Pippen and Jordan continued to show PDA while out and about in public throughout the following weeks. However, the socialite didn’t break her silence on the fling until a couple of weeks ago.

Appearing in the comment section on a post from The Shade Room, the reality star defended their friendship. “I just met him 3 years ago[.] I never knew him or his family,” she wrote.

Pippen continued, “I was 21 yrs old and in college when Scottie played that one year w MJ and we weren’t friends with them like everyone thinks.”

In other news, the socialite made her return to Real Housewives of Miami just last week. The reality show’s fifth season is now underway on Peacock.

When the series first aired in 2011, Pippen and her ex, Scottie were still happily married. As she prepares to put her personal life and relationship on public display for the show yet again, some fans are hoping to see some content with her “friend,” Marcus Jordan.

Do you believe what Larsa Pippen had to say to Andy Cohen? Comment down below and stay tuned to HNHH for the latest updates.

[via]